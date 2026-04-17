Bo Nix’s Wife Izzy’s Emotional Reaction to Broncos QB’s Letter to Baby Riley

The Denver Broncos made it to their first AFC Championship game since 2015 last season after a thrilling 33-30 overtime win against the Buffalo Bills. However, it was a pyrrhic victory because of what happened to star quarterback Bo Nix.

Nix suffered a broken ankle in overtime of that game, which required surgery and forced him out of the Broncos' AFC Championship game against the New England Patriots, which Denver ultimately lost.

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

But it hasn't all been bad news for Bo and his wife, Izzy, this year. They gave birth to a daughter named Riley Belle in late February, on the same day as Bo's birthday (February 25). Izzy called it "The best birthday party I’ve ever been to!!!!!!" in her Instagram post after the birth.

Bo Nix's Heartfelt Message to Daughter Riley After Broncos Season Sparks Reaction From Wife Izzy

Bo wrote a letter to his daughter, which was published on The Players' Tribune on April 15. At one point in the latter, he wrote, "Our season didn’t end the way I thought it would. I broke my ankle one step away from the Super Bowl. It hurt. Bad. Not just physically. It hurt because I love playing the game with my teammates. It hurt because we’ve built something really special. It hurt because when you’re that close to something you’ve dreamed about your whole life, you don’t want it taken out of your hands."

"As I write this, I am finishing up rehab for my ankle — and learning how to rock you back to sleep at 3 a.m. I’ll be back on the field soon. Stronger. Wiser. Hungrier. But if I’m being honest, the biggest win of this past season wasn’t a playoff game. It was being slowed down long enough to hold you in my arms and realize that sometimes God’s plan doesn’t look like what you prayed for," he continued.

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) warms up | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Nix finished the letter by writing, "One day, you’re going to face your own setbacks. Things won’t go how you drew them up. Doors will close. When they do, I hope you remember this... Losing isn’t the end. Being doubted isn’t the end. Getting hurt isn’t the end. Sometimes it’s just a redirect. A new path, a new beginning. And sometimes, it’s the only way God can slow you down enough to show you what really matters.

"For me, that is you. I love you more than any win," it concluded.

Izzy Nix Reacts to Bo's Letter to Daughter Riley

Nix made an Instagram post about this letter, and his wife, Izzy, commented, "🥹🥹🥹".

Izzy Nix also posted an Instagram story soon after the letter was published that read, "Can't believe I get to call these two mine🤍".

Riley Belle Nix appears to be in good hands with her parents.