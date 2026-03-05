Broncos QB Bo Nix, Wife Izzy Announce Baby Girl's Birth With Perfect Tribute
In this story:
The Denver Broncos' season ended in heartbreak after quarterback Bo Nix fractured his right ankle during their AFC divisional playoff victory over the Buffalo Bills.
However, Nix took the painful news in stride. "I'm excited for this offseason. [It's] definitely not the way you want [a season] to end, but my sights are already on next year," Nix said after Denver's' 10-7 loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game, per ESPN.
Nix, of course, also had some very exciting news to look forward to at home. His wife, Izzy Nix, announced she was expecting the couple's first child in October.
Nix and Izzy first met when they were both students at Auburn. They tied the knot at Ridge Points Events Venue in Alabama in 2022.
She remained his No. 1 fan after he transferred to Oregon and joined him in Denver after the Broncos drafted Nix as the No. 12 overall pick in 2024.
Bo Nix rocked a 'Girl Dad' hat in the couple's birth announcement
Izzy posted the exciting news of their daughter's birth on March 4. She captioned the post, "Riley Belle Nix 🕊️ arrived on her dad’s birthday — 2/25/26 at 4:45pm, 6 lbs 11 ozThe best birthday party I’ve ever been to!!!!!!
“For this child, I have prayed” 1 Samuel 1:27We are overwhelmed by the goodness of God and immeasurable joy that we have experienced this week! Thank you, Jesus, for choosing us to shepherd over her life 🤍
As Izzy mentioned, their baby arrived on the Broncos star's 26th birthday. The comments section of the birth announcement immediately flooded with messages.
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye's wife, Ann Michael Maye, wrote, "Congratulations!!! So precious❤️." The NFL's official added, "congratulations!!!"
While Nix and his wife get used to being a family of three, the quarterback is also gearing up to be ready for the Broncos' offseason program in April.
"I was going to give myself some time off anyway and this sort of makes me take that time off," Nix said. "I won't be able to scratch the itch and get out there too early. This will settle me down... It's nothing that really concerns me, nothing that really scares me moving forward."
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Emily Bicks is a sports reporter with over a decade of experience in journalism. In addition to her work at The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, she covers the NFL for Heavy Sports. Her previous work includes founding an entertainment column for the New York Observer, writing for Refinery29, Variety, and Tribune Media.Follow MissBicks