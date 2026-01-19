Bo Nix’s wife Izzy shares emotional message on Broncos star’s heartbreak

While the Denver Broncos advanced to their AFC Championship Game since their Super Bowl-winning 2015 season with their 33-30 overtime win against the Buffalo Bills on January 17, the biggest story is what Denver lost in that game.

Starting quarterback Bo Nix suffered a broken ankle in overtime, which will require surgery and force him to miss the rest of the year.

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) reacts after a play during the first quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field at Mile High.

While Jarrett Stidham would appear to be a capable backup, there's no doubt that this is a brutal blow to the Broncos' chances of winning a Super Bowl.

Nix adds a completely different dynamic to their offense and expands their playbook in a way that makes them tough to game plan against. And that is something the New England Patriots will probably be able to capitalize on.

Aug 23, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham (8) warms up before a game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Izzy Nix shares message after husband Bo's injury

While all Broncos fans are feeling devastated, none more so than Bo's pregnant wife, Izzy. And she made this clear with an Instagram story post on January 19.

Izzy Nix/Instagram

The post showed a photo of Bo Nix sitting in what looked to be the training room surrounded by members of Denver's coaching and training staff.

"I snuck this picture because I wanted to remember this moment forever. The joy, followed by the heartbreak, followed by watching each teammate and coach come to this little corner and sit by Bo's side. God could have placed us anywhere, and I'm so glad He chose Denver," the post was captioned.

Izzy Nix's January 19 Instagram story post. | Instagram/@izzysmokenix

"He is the perfect Author of Bo's story and we cannot wait to see what He has in store for this team - We'll be on the front row, cheering the loudest!!! 🧡," the post's caption continued.

Izzy Nix then added the 2 Corinthians 4:16-17 bible verse.

Izzy Nix / Instagram

Props to Nix for for finding a positive spin to this tough moment for her family.

