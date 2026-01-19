Bo Nix’s wife Izzy shares emotional message on Broncos star’s heartbreak
While the Denver Broncos advanced to their AFC Championship Game since their Super Bowl-winning 2015 season with their 33-30 overtime win against the Buffalo Bills on January 17, the biggest story is what Denver lost in that game.
Starting quarterback Bo Nix suffered a broken ankle in overtime, which will require surgery and force him to miss the rest of the year.
While Jarrett Stidham would appear to be a capable backup, there's no doubt that this is a brutal blow to the Broncos' chances of winning a Super Bowl.
Nix adds a completely different dynamic to their offense and expands their playbook in a way that makes them tough to game plan against. And that is something the New England Patriots will probably be able to capitalize on.
Izzy Nix shares message after husband Bo's injury
While all Broncos fans are feeling devastated, none more so than Bo's pregnant wife, Izzy. And she made this clear with an Instagram story post on January 19.
The post showed a photo of Bo Nix sitting in what looked to be the training room surrounded by members of Denver's coaching and training staff.
"I snuck this picture because I wanted to remember this moment forever. The joy, followed by the heartbreak, followed by watching each teammate and coach come to this little corner and sit by Bo's side. God could have placed us anywhere, and I'm so glad He chose Denver," the post was captioned.
"He is the perfect Author of Bo's story and we cannot wait to see what He has in store for this team - We'll be on the front row, cheering the loudest!!! 🧡," the post's caption continued.
Izzy Nix then added the 2 Corinthians 4:16-17 bible verse.
Props to Nix for for finding a positive spin to this tough moment for her family.
