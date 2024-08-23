New Kobe Bryant billboards unveiled for 2028 Summer Olympics (PHOTOS)
Kobe Bryant loved the Olympics.
“Kobe was the ultimate athlete,” said his widow Vanessa Bryant when announcing the new Black Mamba inspired LA28 emblem for the 2028 Summer Olympics. “And he took his role as an Olympian very seriously. He was so proud to represent our country and he considered his two gold medals part of his proudest professional accomplishments.”
The Los Angeles Lakers legend won those two gold medals in 2008 and 2012, and after retiring from the NBA, he was a huge advocate in bringing the games back to Los Angeles.
“There's so many icons that come from the city of Los Angeles,” Kobe Bryant said before his tragic passing. “That live in the city of Los Angeles in so many different fields that it makes complete sense to host the Olympics here, because there's so many things that you can do with the Olympic Games to even elevate it to a higher level and to tell the beautiful journey and story of these athletes that are represented in these Olympic Games.”
Fast forward to 2024, and that dream is now a reality, and downtown Los Angeles is getting a “Mamba Makeover.”
If you want to watch the entire Kobe Bryant tribute video from Vanessa Bryant, take a look below.
“To have the Olympics,” concludes Kobe. “Here in a city where so many cultures are naturally represented would be a beautiful story to tell and a beautiful way to integrate the sport with the city.”
Luckily with these Nike billboards and Vanessa’s advocacy, his Los Angeles Olympics dream indeed has come true.
