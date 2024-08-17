Fans roast Miami Heat's Tyler Herro for new tattoos (PHOTOS)
When you watch Miami Heat point guard Tyler Herro on the court, you’d never guess what’s underneath his jersey. The clean-cut looking Herro has no ink showing, but once the shirt comes off, it's a different story. Now the 24-year-old sharpshooter added many tattoos to his body canvas.
Herro is coming off his best season statistically in the league, averaging 20.8 points per game, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.5 assists. In the 2021-2022 season, Herro was named NBA Sixth Man of the Year.
Herro has been known for his bold outfits when he enters the arena. Check out his 23rd birthday fit.
Let’s take a look at the evolution of his tattoos.
In 2020 he revealed his first set of ink: Four words that said “No Work No Check” on his chest. In 2022, he added this huge piece and fans were not impressed.
In 2023, he said if the Heat were to win the championship he would get a tattoo of teammate Jimmy Butler. That fortunately (unfortunately?) didn’t happen.
And now, in 2024, he finished out the rest of his upper body with a lot of ink, including his high school (Whitnall High School in Wisconsin), his college (Kentucky Wildcats), and his NBA (Heat) jerseys.
Another look:
Again, some fans had jokes about the choice of ink.
If anyone noticed below the jerseys, he actually has a Powerpuff Girl tattoo!
Let’s see if he does anything else in the future, but for his sake hopefully he’s not on many more teams in his NBA career or he could quickly run out of body space.
