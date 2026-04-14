Brooks Koepka's Wife Jena Sims' $160,000 Watch at Masters Sparks Buzz

Brooks Koepka entered the 2026 Masters hoping to secure his first-ever green jacket. He has tied for second place twice in golf's most iconic tournament (in 2019 and 2023) and has won two U.S. Open titles in his prestigious career, but has still never won The Masters.

And while Koepka produced a solid four rounds at Augusta National Golf Club, finishing with a -5 score, it wasn't enough to overcome Rory McIlroy. Koepka finished tied for 12th place this year, which means he must wait at least one more if he's to become a Masters champion in his career.

Brooks Koepka | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

While Koepka didn't have the result he was looking for last weekend, his wife, Jena Sims, got a lot of attention with several of her outfits.

Sims (who initially met Koepka at The Masters in 2015) has done a great job of building her own social media channels, and her primary content is the outfits she wears while following and supporting her husband on tour.

Jena Sims, Brooks Koepka wife | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Jena Sims Koepka's Six-Figure Watch From Masters Draws Attention

However, it wasn't just Jena Sims' clothing that was attracting attention over the weekend. A watch that she wore was featured in an April 12 video by watch social media influencer @itschadalexander, and she appears to have stepped out in serious style.

"While Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena, her ever-rose gold Rolex Day-Date is covered in [diamonds] and even features rainbow sapphire hour markers," Alexander said in the video.

While Alexander didn't specifically note how much this watch would have cost when speaking, the screen showed that the market price for this watch (which is also commonly called the "President") was set at a whopping $160,000.

However, given all the colorful details and diamonds that were mentioned in this watch, it doesn't seem like this is simply available for retail. It was more likely custom-made for Jena, which would suggest that the actual price is even more expensive than that $160,000. But that's merely speculation at this point.

Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims | Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Network

For what it's worth, while Koepka couldn't beat out Rory McIlroy in terms of what they did on the golf course, Jena Sims Koepka did beat out Rory's wife, Erica Stoll, in terms of watches, as the rose gold Patek Philippe Nautilus (which included a diamond bezel) that Stoll was wearing last weekend has a price of $95,000, according to Alexander.

Perhaps the Koepka family can take some solace in that victory.