Rory McIlroy's Wife Erica Stoll's $95K Watch From Masters Draws Attention

If you're a fan of golf, you know by now that Northern Irish icon Rory McIlroy won his second consecutive Masters tournament on April 12, thus making him one of four golfers to have won two straight green jackets.

As a result of this victory, McIlroy earned a $4.5 million purse. Combine that with the $4.2 million purse he won from last year's Masters, and he is now $8.7 million richer because of his feats at Augusta National Golf Club over the past two years.

Rory McIlroy holds the Masters championship trophy | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

As soon as McIlroy sank his final putt on the 18th hole, one of the first things he did after celebrating was embrace his daughter, Poppy, and his wife, Erica.

When he took the podium for the green jacket ceremony, McIlroy said, "First and foremost, my wife and daughter, Erica and Poppy. They have to put up with me at home, and trust me, sometimes that's a tough thing to do. But they have been my biggest supporters, and this has definitely turned into Poppy's favorite week of the year. I don't know if it's because of the Par 3 Tournament, or all you can eat ice cream in the players' services building."

Rory McIlroy with his wife and daughter | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Of course, Rory and his wife, Erica Stoll, have been in the spotlight a lot over the past few years. But they appear to be in a good spot in their relationship right now.

Erica Stoll's Watch Worn During The Masters Sparks Buzz

Erica's huge engagement ring has been a topic of discussion over the past week. And now her watch work during The Masters is in the spotlight after a video from a social media watch influencer, Chad Alexander.

Alexander did a video detailing the watches that most of the top golf WAGS wore during The Masters this year. For Erica Stoll, he said she was wearing a rose gold Patek Philippe Nautilus that included a diamond bezel.

Alexander estimated that the watch is worth about $95,000, although the same watch (or something very close to it) can be found for a staggering $459,000 sum on Patek Philippe's website. Then again, Alexander would know the price better than someone whose job isn't to appraise and praise watches.

Regardless of how much McIlroy's wife's watch costs, it's very nice. And one would imagine that she'll be receiving more luxury items with some of McIlroy's $4.5 million 2026 Masters winnings.