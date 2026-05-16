Brooks Koepka's Wife Jena Sims Has Reason for PGA Championship Absence

Brooks Koepka is keen to secure his fourth PGA Championship victory this weekend. However, he has a good deal of ground to make up if he's to put himself in a position to potentially win.

Koepka is currently at -2 through 16 holes on Saturday, which puts him at -1 overall and ties for 26th place in the tournament. While this might mean he's in a position to win some money, he would need a spectacular round on Sunday to have a shot at winning.

Brooks Koepka surveys the ninth green | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Koepka's family life has taken center stage in recent days. This is because of a comment he made after Thursday's round at the PGA Championship.

“We had a lot of family issues go on last year. It was noted, and that took a toll on me. It definitely took a toll on Jena,” Koepka said, which was quoted in a May 15 article from Matt Ehalt of the New York Post.

“That was kind of tough to deal with. Yeah, I mean, at home it’s in a much better place. It’s easier to come out to work when everything at home lines up. Everything’s a lot better. Last year was just difficult personally with what was going on off the golf course, nothing to do on it. It was just off," he added.

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Brooks is referring to the miscarriage that his wife, Jena Sims Koepka, suffered last October. It's no surprise to hear that this has taken a toll on their entire family, and both husband and wife deserve a lot of credit for keeping their heads held high and moving forward.

Jena Sims' Reason for Missing PGA Championship Revealed

It's usually common to see Jena Sims at Brooks' golf tournaments, especially at a major like the PGA Championship. However, Jena Sims is nowhere to be found in Pennsylvania, where this year's PGA Championship is taking place.

Instead, she has been in New York City to celebrate and promote the launch of the recent Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine, which she's a part of.

Sims has been posting about her time in New York City over the past few days to her Instagram story. And she also made a post on May 16 that had New York City as the location, which was captioned, Pucci Power ⚡️".

This is a huge personal milestone for Jena Sims, and clearly Brooks is fine with her missing his tournament in order to celebrate it.