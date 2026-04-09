Paige Spiranac Tees Off Masters With Eye-Catching White and Green Striped Outfit

While The Masters Champions Dinner on April 7 and the Par 3 Contest on April 8 made for a fun and wholesome start to the most iconic week of golf's annual calendar, the real excitement began on April 9, when The Masters kicked off for real.

This kickstarts perhaps the four most intense days these golfers experience each year. With the sports world's eyes on each player, the stakes that come with every errant shot, and the life-changing byproduct of putting on a green jacket on Sunday afternoon, it's easy to see why these players take The Masters so seriously.

Rory McIlroy holds the Masters championship trophy | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Augusta National is one of the strictest golf courses in the world, and a large part of this is because it's so steeped in tradition. For example, cell phones or other tablets are prohibited at all times. There is no running allowed, and The Masters does not allow shoes with spikes or pointed heels.

Perhaps surprisingly, there isn't an official dress code for this legendary tournament. But there is an expectation for patrons to wear business attire, such as something they'd be comfortable and content wearing to church.

Jena Sims, Brooks Koepka wife, walks on the course during the first round of the Masters Tournament | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Paige Spiranac Turns Heads in White and Green Striped Outfit For Masters

If there's somebody in the golf community who has pushed what business attire means, it's influencer Paige Spiranac.

Spiranac is a professional golfer turned influencer who has built a massive platform because of her knowledge and how she markets herself. Regardless of what's going on in golfing, Spiranac finds clever ways to become a part of the conversation.

And she accomplished that with an April 7 X post that showed her in a white and green striped outfit, a beige hat, and holding a peach cream sandwich. The post was captioned, "The best food item at Augusta is the peach ice cream sandwich. Hands down".

The best food item at Augusta is the peach ice cream sandwich. Hands down pic.twitter.com/zNyWyYlUkb — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) April 8, 2026

This showed that Spiranac was indeed at The Masters this year. And this wasn't the only photo we saw of her wearing this outfit, as she made another post on April 7 that was captioned, "Cheers to one of the best weeks of the year! ⛳️💚".

Cheers to one of the best weeks of the year!⛳️💚 pic.twitter.com/wpSFa1tlid — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) April 7, 2026

Given the rule about no phones at Augusta National, it will be tough for Spiranac to show off her outfits over the next four days. Then again, she can always post about it before or after she's at the course.

What's for sure is that Spiranac always seems to find a way.