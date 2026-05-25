Brooks Koepka's Wife Jena Sims Teases Him Amid Charles Schwab Challenge Withdrawal

One of the bigger stories in golf this year was Brooks Koepka's decision to return to the PGA Tour after having left it for LIV Golf in the past.

Since doing so earlier this year, Koepka has started in 10 tournaments and made the cut 7 times. He most recently finished tied for 14th place at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson this past weekend.

Brooks Koepka | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

While Koepka appears to be in solid form right now and has been getting relatively consistent results, he made an interesting decision soon after the CJ Cup Byron Nelson ended on Sunday.

Koepka announced that he would be withdrawing from the Charles Schwab Challenge, which starts on May 28 and is taking place at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. While there hasn't been a clear reason given for this decision, perhaps Koepka just feels like he needs a rest for a weekend as he prepares for some of the bigger events later this summer, such as the US Open.

Brooks Koepka | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Jena Sims Koepka Shares 'Boyhood' Joke About Husband Brooks Amid Charles Schwab Challenge Withdrawal News

Brooks not competing at that Charles Schwab Challenge might mean he'll be spending more time with his family this weekend, which includes his wife, Jena Sims Koepka.

Jena Sims does a great job promoting herself and showcasing her personality on social media. And her most recent post did so in hilarious fashion, and included a joke at her husband's expense.

Jena Sims, Brooks Koepka's wife | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The post was made to Jena Sims' TikTok account and Instagram story on the morning of May 25. It was captioned within the video, "boyhood 🥰" and showed a messy counter with empty Zyn containers, a half-drank Gatorade, a wallet, a phone, and a hat.

The next clip showed hair shavings in an unclear bathroom sink, which prompted Jena Sims to give the thumbs up in the bathroom mirror.

Next, she was posing next to an empty roll of toilet paper, which hadn't been replaced. And the final slide was Jena Sims pulling out Brooks' laundry, which included several pencils and a tee. The post was captioned, "I love ‘em. #boyhood #husbandwifecomedy #boythings".

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims | IMAGO / MediaPunch

At least these two are able to have a laugh with each other, as Brooks will surely see these posts at some point in the neat future. Maybe he'll have more time to clean up after himself this weekend, since he won't be at the Charles Schwab Challenge.