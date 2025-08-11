Browns QB Deshaun Watson shares $131M nuclear option update looking healthy
It's a startling healthy-looking Deshaun Watson that no Cleveland Browns fan wants to see.
Lost in the hype machine around Shedeur Sanders after a promising start to his NFL career against the Carolina Panthers, the Browns $230 million bust, fully guaranteed, is looming over the franchise with his $131 million nuclear option.
And based on the three-time Pro Bowlers most recent Instagram Stories update, the Browns are royally screwed.
Watson, 29, coming off of his second Achilles injury, looks healthy. Very healthy. The Clemson national champion and former Houston Texans star is training with the famous quarterback coach, Quincy Avery, and the embattled QB is running sprints and stepping back in the pocket with ease.
See for yourself.
A still frame won't do it complete justice, but as Watson writes in his caption, "7 months and we back at it. More GLORY [prayer emoji] 'Small thing to be a GIANT.'"
Also, Watson is full out sprinting in another one.
Watson holds all the leverage in the NFL's worst contract of all time, with his $230 million fully guaranteed as long as he hits all the checkpoints in his contract. And now that he's married to model Jilly Anais, who likes to flaunt their extravagant lifestyle, he seems determined to see the Browns pay every remaining cent.
Worse for the Browns, as reported by Pro Football Talk, Watson only has to prove he's healthy enough to play. Once he's cleared, Cleveland either has to put him back on the active 53-man roster or release him. If they did the latter, they're still on the hook to pay out the remaining two-years of the deal, plus incur a staggering $131 million cap hit for 2026.
Watson went viral this weekend looking sad on the sidelines, along with rookie Dillon Gabriel, as Shedeur blew up social media with his two touchdown, 106.8 passer rating.
Sanders is on a four-year, $4.6 million contract as the most talked about fifth-round pick in the history of the NFL.
Deshaun still makes about $1.5 million PER GAME to look sad.
So given this surprisingly healthy update, Watson is very much setting up to have the last laught at the Browns expense.