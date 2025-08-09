The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Browns post cryptic 4-word Shedeur Sanders tweet implying QB1 future

Based on this tweet, the Cleveland Browns polarizing rookie will be the starting quarterback.

Matthew Graham

In this story:

Shedeur Sanders will be the Cleveland Browns starting quarterback.

No, that's not what head coach Kevin Stefanski said after the rookie quarterback's electric debut performance in a 30-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers, but it's apparently what Nike believes, and the Browns' official X, formerly Twitter, handle seemed to agree.

Shedeur Sanders
Shedeur Sanders was all smiles last night. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Sanders, 23, who became the first college football athlete to sign a NIL deal with the sports apparel giant last year, got the hype machine rolling with the brand after the game, dropping this controversial ad, "Only a matter of Time," accompanied by the former Colorado Buffaloes standout signature celebration after throwing for one of his two touchdowns (with an impressive 106.9 passer rating).

Many big-time athletes and celebrities, most notably Browns die-hard fan LeBron James, concurred with the sentiment.

The Browns X handle reposted it, captioning there's, "all in due time."

Stefanski did certainly seem to change his tune after the promising start, noting, "He'll get a ton of reps next week as well. That's all part of our development of our young players."

Shedeur Sanders
Visual proof just in case the Browns delete the tweet. / Cleveland Browns/X

Browns general manager Andrew Berry certainly seemed pleased too, hanging on the sidelines with the most talked about fifth round pick in the history of the NFL.

It certainly helps that Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel are both nursing injuries, although at this point, it seems like Gabriel is certainly the odd man out. Joe Flacco is the incumbent starter, but Browns and NFL fans desperately want to see Sanders overtake the Super Bowl-winning veteran, on his second stint with the franchise after leading them to the playoffs last time.

Shedeur Sanders
Aug 8, 2025: Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders with Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. after the game. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Browns face the defending Super Bowl champs, the Philadelphia Eagles, next. So if Sanders can perform well against a much sterner test, even if it is mostly backups, the fervor to make Deion Sanders' son the starter will only intensify.

All in due time, apparentely. Browns fans just want that time to be Week 1 against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Shedeur Sanders
Scott Kinser-The USAToday Network via Imagn Images

