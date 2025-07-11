$230M Browns bust Deshaun Watson reveals first-hand details on his gaudy wedding
Hey Cleveland Browns fans, you'll be happy to know that Deshaun Watson is enjoying that $230 million, fully guaranteed contract!
As The Athlete Lifestyle, which usually celebrates the life of the rich and fabulous athlete, has taken your said that the franchise-trade killing bust, along with his now wife, aspiring Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Jilly Anais, continue to flaunt their extravagant lifestyle with a one-percenter wedding that took place on July 3 in Miami, their sixth anniversary of being together as a couple, that has been shared on both of their social media handles.
In the latest iteration, a highly stylized, and probably very expensive, wedding video was dropped, and not only do we see more decadence, including more diamonds, with the former Clemson star flaunting a wedding band that is reportedly worth $1.3 million, the three-time Pro Bowler shared his first words as a married man.
"Super excited," Watson tells the camera. "I'm so ready."
"Being able to see her walk down, you know, to share our vows, and then just that kiss. After that, it's a celebration."
Also included in the over-the-top video is a ridiculously expensive watch that is presumably a gift from Watson to Anais, and another diamond-studded wedding band to accompany her massive rock engagement ring, reported to be around $2.5 million.
As of this posting, no Browns teammates seemed to have attended the wedding. If that's the case, it must be such an awkward locker room and team facilities issue to have Watson always around rehabbing his Achilles injury.
Given how much the 29-year-old, former Houston Texans fall-from-grace franchise player is spending, he'll need all of that $230 million.
If there are still defenders of Watson, they'll point to how Anais' father is moved to tears with happiness, and of course the fashion influencer and model seems very much in love with Watson as the couple celebrates on the dance floor with loved ones.
Take a look and judge for yourself... except Browns fans. Look away!
