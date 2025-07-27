$230M Browns QB bust Deshaun Watson flexes insane yacht on French Riviera honeymoon
While the rest of the Cleveland Browns suffer during the grind of training camp in Berea, Ohio, their most extensive player flaunts his lifestyles of the rich and famous in the French Riviera.
For the second time in four days, the $230 million bust Deshaun Watson and his newlywed model wife Jilly Anais showed off their insane yacht with all of the extravagance that has to go with it for their honeymoon.
It's the kind of vacation that only the one percent can afford, and if the former Clemson national champion and ex-Houston Texans Pro Bowler was still a top 10 quarterback enjoying meals by a personal chef on an offseason newlywed adventure dream come true, then that's just The Athlete Lifestyle in 2025.
But Watson is now the biggest bust in the NFL with a contract that is not only killing the Browns, but it's destroying the NFL with accusations of collusion by the owners ever since and turmoil and backstabbing within the NFL Players Association.
But don't worry, "work comes first," according to Watson's wife in an Instagram Reels post, who is also attempting to get in next year's issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, as the couple had a drone show them working out in the morning as it pans out to flex the superyacht.
Delusions of grandeur must be nice.
