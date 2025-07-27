The Athlete Lifestyle logo

$230M Browns QB bust Deshaun Watson flexes insane yacht on French Riviera honeymoon

The Cleveland Browns franchise killer continues to flaunt his extravagant lifestyle with his newlywed model wife Jilly Anais in the French Riviera.

Matthew Graham

Jilly Anais/Instagram
While the rest of the Cleveland Browns suffer during the grind of training camp in Berea, Ohio, their most extensive player flaunts his lifestyles of the rich and famous in the French Riviera.

For the second time in four days, the $230 million bust Deshaun Watson and his newlywed model wife Jilly Anais showed off their insane yacht with all of the extravagance that has to go with it for their honeymoon.

Jilly Anais, Deshaun Watson, NFL WAGs, Cleveland Browns
Jilly Anais/Instagram

It's the kind of vacation that only the one percent can afford, and if the former Clemson national champion and ex-Houston Texans Pro Bowler was still a top 10 quarterback enjoying meals by a personal chef on an offseason newlywed adventure dream come true, then that's just The Athlete Lifestyle in 2025.

Deshaun Watson, Jilly Anais
Deshaun Watson/Instagram

But Watson is now the biggest bust in the NFL with a contract that is not only killing the Browns, but it's destroying the NFL with accusations of collusion by the owners ever since and turmoil and backstabbing within the NFL Players Association.

But don't worry, "work comes first," according to Watson's wife in an Instagram Reels post, who is also attempting to get in next year's issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, as the couple had a drone show them working out in the morning as it pans out to flex the superyacht.

Deshaun Watson, Jilly Anais
Deshaun Watson/Instagram

Delusions of grandeur must be nice.

Jilly Anais
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

