Bryce Harper’s Wife Kayla Flexes Team USA Pride Before World Baseball Classic

One of the most exciting parts of the professional baseball calendar has arrived, as the 2026 World Baseball Classic is getting underway this week.

Most of the world's best baseball players are suiting up for their home countries, hoping to dethrone Shohei Ohtani and the rest of Team Japan as the reigning WBC champions after their victory over Team USA in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Team Japan beat Team USA 3-2 in that WBC's championship game, thus giving Japan its record third World Baseball Classic title. The ninth inning was especially thrilling because Ohtani took the mound to earn Japan a save.

He had to face Jeff McNeil, Mookie Betts, and then Mike Trout, who was his teammate with the Los Angeles Angels at the time. Ohtani ultimately struck Trout with an 87 MPH slider on a full court to win the tournament for Team Japan.

Some of the most memorable moments from the 2023 World Baseball Classic



A THREAD 🧵



1. Shohei Ohtani strikes out Mike Trout and Japan wins the WBC title 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Qe2mDGlP6R — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 21, 2024

It was an absolutely iconic moment for Ohtani and for Team Japan that will forever live on in baseball history.

However, this is a bitter moment for Team USA and its fans. And the United States has amassed a dream team of superstars in order to exact revenge and bring a World Baseball Classic title back to the USA.

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Among the players on the United States' roster are New York Yankees slugger and three-time AL MVP Aaron Judge, two-time reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal, 2025 NL Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes (who is dating social media icon Livvy Dunne), and Philadelphia Phillies star slugger Bryce Harper.

Harper is one of the Team USA players with a wife, as he has been married to Kayla Harper since 2016.

Bryce Harper and his wife, Ohio State alum Kayla Harper | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bryce Harper's Wife Kayla Turns Heads With USA Support Before World Baseball Classic

If Team USA is to win the 2026 World Baseball Classic, Harper (who is starting at first base and batting second in the team's March 3 exhibition game against the San Francisco Giants) will need to be elite.

Bryce certainly has his wife's support. This was shown by her reposting a March 3 Instagram post from the Phillies' account that showed Harper in his Team USA gear. The post was captioned, "These boys are looking good in the red white and blue".

Kayla harper reposted this and added the, "🤗" emoji.

Kayla Harper's March 3 Instagram post | Instagram/@kayy.harper

Harper and the rest of Team USA have a tough road ahead of them, but they are certainly one of the favorites to win this year's World Baseball Classic.