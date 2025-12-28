Bryce Harper's wife Kayla shares Phillies star in 'Lover' fit after 'not elite' feud
Bryce Harper is a two-time National League MVP, but is he still elite?
That was the controversy surrounding the Philadelphia Phillies franchise centerpiece after falling to the eventual World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL Divisional round of the MLB playoffs, when the Phils' president of baseball operations, Dave Dombrowski, wouldn't call Harper elite.
"Of course, he’s still a quality player," Dombrowski said. "He’s still an All-Star caliber player. He didn’t have an elite season like he has had in the past. And I guess we only find out if he becomes elite or if he continues to be good."
After comparing Harper directly to the Dodgers' Freddie Freeman, a former NL MVP as well and a three-time World Series Champion, who caught a stray out of nowhere, Dombrowski continued.
"Can he rise to the next level again? I don’t really know that answer. I mean, really, he's the one that will dictate that more than anything else, is what it comes down to. I don't think he's content with the year that he had. And, again, it wasn't a bad year, but when I think of Bryce Harper, you're thinking elite, you're thinking one of the top 10 players in baseball, and I don't think [his 2025 season] fit into that category. But, again, very good player."
Harper claps back with 'not elite' shirt in the batting cages
The eight time All-Star clapped back in a TikTok video that went viral, wearing a shirt that said "NOT ELITE" while hitting in the batting cages this week. Naturally, that turned heads as a direct counter to Dombrowski's comments.
Harper's wife Kayla smartly posted Harper in 'Lover' Christmas pajamas
Harper's wife, Kayla, smartly tried to deflect the controversy by showing off her husband, with their four kids, wearing "LOVER" Christmas pajamas.
With nearly $200 million remaining on Harper's $330 million deal, and Philly being known as the city of Brotherly Love, not to mention the famous Robert Indiana "LOVE" sculpture, it's better for Harper and the Phillies to be lovers, not fighters.
Not to mention the Fightin' Phils will need Harper to be elite to finally take down the Dodgers and win their own title in the Bryce era.
