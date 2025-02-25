6-foot-4 Shohei Ohtani is tiny beside 7-foot-6 ex-college basketball player
No offense to LeBron James and Luka Doncic, but the biggest star in Los Angeles is indisputable. It's Shohei Ohtani.
The Dodgers superstar is at the height of his popularity coming off his first World Series victory, and if he's able to return to the mound this season, the 30-year-old slugger could reach another level of fame in the United States.
RELATED: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko Tanaka dissed in Dodgers, MLB MVP celebration
Speaking of height, Ohtani is also 6-foot-4, so by normal people standards, he's super tall. That's why it was hilarious when he got photos taken with former UC Irvine center Mamadou N’Diaye that N’Diaye shared in an Instagram post. Oh, N'Diaye is 7-foot-6.
RELATED: Ohtani’s dog Decoy was secret weapon landing prized free agent Roki Sasaki
The 31-year-old former tallest basketball player in college basketball, now 31, captioned the post, "Great time at @dodgers spring training with @shoheiohtani." Ohtain barely gets to N'Diaye's armpit!
Ohtani has become much more comfortable with his persona away from the diamond, as he and his wife Mamiko Tanaka made many more public appearances with their star dog Decoy, not to mention announcing they were expecting their first child. He also made a surprise visit to LA firefighters after the devastating fires, where he addressed them speaking English.
The Japanese hero also has a great sense of humor, often times playing pranks on his teammates, so he probably was excited to have his photo taken with someone over a foot taller than him.
Even funnier was Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, at 5-foot-10, teaching N’Diaye to pitch from the mound.
If the Dodgers are this chill, the rest of the MLB might have no shot yet again.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Oh dear: Bill Belichick falls asleep next to 23-year-old girlfriend at UNC game
Newest Miss: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley flexes shoestring tank top away from USC
NIL queen dethroned: Livvy Dunne reflects on limited role on LSU in final season
Olympic challenge: Jordan Chiles goes viral for stuffing face with unorthodox snack
Forever young: 49ers WAG Olivia Culpo shows off her college ID looking flawless