Bronny James has PDA moment with girlfriend Parker Whitfield in her bikini selfie

The Los Angeles Lakers player and son of LeBron appears with his girl in her latest summer photos.

Matt Ryan

Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) stands during the National Anthem before the Lakers play Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center.
Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) stands during the National Anthem before the Lakers play Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. / Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

Bronny James is enjoying his offseason with family and his girlfriend Parker Whitfield.

The Los Angeles Lakers player and son of LeBron James was seen with dad out on the golf course in a video where LeBron penned an emotional note on Instagram.

Bronny, Savannah, Zhuri, Bryce, LeBron
Bronny left with mom Savannah, brother Bryce, sister Zhuri, and dad LeBron / Savannah James/Instagram

He was also seen on a vacation to Hawaii with Whitfield and his family before the NBA Summer League. Once that started, Bronny wowed with a ridiculously expensive backpack for his big matchup with the Dallas Mavericks and Cooper Flagg.

He was also caught swooning over Whitfield’s bikini photos and her dramatic new look with two Spanish words. This time, he was also in her bikini selfie showing some sweet PDA with a kiss.

Bronny and Parker
Parker Whitfield

The 20-year-old Bronny and Whitfield have been together since high school at Sierra Canyon High School in Southern California. They were seen together at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris while watching LeBron and Team USA.

Bronny James and girlfriend Parker Whitfield watch LeBron James and Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Bronny James and girlfriend Parker Whitfield watch LeBron James and Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics. / IMAGO / camera4+

Bronny averaged 2.3 points, 0.8 assists, and 0.7 rebounds per game in limited action for LA.

He’s certainly winning off the court this summer.

Bronny James and girlfriend Parker Whitfield
Parker Whitfield / Instagram

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

