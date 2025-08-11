Bronny James has PDA moment with girlfriend Parker Whitfield in her bikini selfie
Bronny James is enjoying his offseason with family and his girlfriend Parker Whitfield.
The Los Angeles Lakers player and son of LeBron James was seen with dad out on the golf course in a video where LeBron penned an emotional note on Instagram.
RELATED: LeBron James, wife Savannah wear identical black fits in her pilates class
He was also seen on a vacation to Hawaii with Whitfield and his family before the NBA Summer League. Once that started, Bronny wowed with a ridiculously expensive backpack for his big matchup with the Dallas Mavericks and Cooper Flagg.
He was also caught swooning over Whitfield’s bikini photos and her dramatic new look with two Spanish words. This time, he was also in her bikini selfie showing some sweet PDA with a kiss.
RELATED: LeBron James noticeably absent in Luka Doncic celebration pic with new owner
The 20-year-old Bronny and Whitfield have been together since high school at Sierra Canyon High School in Southern California. They were seen together at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris while watching LeBron and Team USA.
Bronny averaged 2.3 points, 0.8 assists, and 0.7 rebounds per game in limited action for LA.
He’s certainly winning off the court this summer.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
What a catch: Megan Thee Stallion stuns in fishing fit on Klay Thompson’s boat
Speaking of..: Klay Thompson dresses gf Megan Thee Stallion in first-ever golf fit
Can’t be real?: Where is Anna Kournikova, only 44, after viral wheelchair photo?
Couple or no?: Who is Karrueche Tran? 5 facts about Deion’s rumored girlfriend
Perfect match: Russell Wilson shows love to wife Ciara after her historic reveal