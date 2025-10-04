LeBron James' son Bryce has new girlfriend flex Arizona-red dress in selfie launch
It looks like Bronny James isn’t the only James brother with a girlfriend.
The sons of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James are carving out their own basketball paths as Bronny, 20, is dad’s Lakers teammate, and 18-year-old Bryce is in his first season with the Arizona Wildcats.
The boys are close to dad, mom Savannah James, and their sister Zhuri. They even just got matching tattoos with mom and dad.
RELATED: LeBron James giddy 'twin' son Bryce visits home with dramatic new look
In terms of their own relationships, Bronny has gone viral with his girlfriend Parker Whitfield with whom he met while in high school.
Bryce, meanwhile, just reposted this photo with a girl named Sadie Johnson who wrote, “bf day ❤️.”
RELATED: LeBron James’ 18-year-old son Bryce almost as tall as 6-foot-9 dad side-by-side
On Saturday, Johnson posted on Instagram Stories swooning over No. 6 Bryce at the Wildcats’ Red-Blue Showcase.
Bryce went 1-3 from the floor with three points.
It looks like he’s winning off the court with a new girlfriend, though.
Johnson’s profile says she’s in Los Angeles and lived in Berkeley. She’s posted stunning looks like this:
And this:
Not much else is known about her yet, but they clearly look smitten with each other.
