LeBron James' son Bryce has new girlfriend flex Arizona-red dress in selfie launch

She also swooned over him playing in the Wildcats’ Red-Blue Showcase.

Matt Ryan

Bryce James, the youngest son of LeBron James, is at Ohio Stadium for the Buckeyes' game against Maryland on Oct. 7, 2023.
Bryce James, the youngest son of LeBron James, is at Ohio Stadium for the Buckeyes' game against Maryland on Oct. 7, 2023. / Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

It looks like Bronny James isn’t the only James brother with a girlfriend.

The sons of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James are carving out their own basketball paths as Bronny, 20, is dad’s Lakers teammate, and 18-year-old Bryce is in his first season with the Arizona Wildcats.

The boys are close to dad, mom Savannah James, and their sister Zhuri. They even just got matching tattoos with mom and dad.

In terms of their own relationships, Bronny has gone viral with his girlfriend Parker Whitfield with whom he met while in high school.

Bryce, meanwhile, just reposted this photo with a girl named Sadie Johnson who wrote, “bf day ❤️.”

On Saturday, Johnson posted on Instagram Stories swooning over No. 6 Bryce at the Wildcats’ Red-Blue Showcase.

Bryce Johnson
Sadie Johnson/Instagram

Bryce went 1-3 from the floor with three points.

It looks like he’s winning off the court with a new girlfriend, though.

Johnson’s profile says she’s in Los Angeles and lived in Berkeley. She’s posted stunning looks like this:

And this:

Not much else is known about her yet, but they clearly look smitten with each other.

MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

