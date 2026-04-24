Caitlin Clark Glows in Blue Dress Celebrating Boyfriend Connor Before Fever Game

When Caitlin Clark takes the floor during the Indiana Fever's April 25 WNBA preseason game against the New York Liberty, it will have been 284 days since the last time Fever fans have seen the superstar guard playing in their team's jersey.

This is because Clark suffered a groin injury on July 15, 2025, that ultimately caused her to miss the rest of the 2025 WNBA season. While Clark did compete earlier this offseason, that was for Team USA in the FIBA Women's World Cup Qualifying Tournament, which meant she wasn't in Fever threads. Plus, the USA dominated every game, so Clark wasn't at full competitive intensity.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

There's a lot of excitement about what both Clark and the Fever can do this season. They made it within one game of the WNBA Finals last year, and that was without Clark on the court. Therefore, given that she's healthy and they brought all their key pieces back this offseason, they would appear poised to make another deep postseason run.

But Clark is celebrating something else on the eve of her preseason opener. April 24 marks the third anniversary of her and her boyfriend Connor McCaffery's relationship.

Connor McCaffery | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

These two met while they were both at the University of Iowa, when Clark was on the Hawkeyes women's basketball team, and McCaffery was on the men's basketball team. In fact, Connor's dad, Fran McCaffery, was the Hawkeyes men's basketball team's head coach for 15 seasons before leaving in 2025.

Caitlin Clark Steps Out in Satin Dress For Anniversary With Boyfriend Connor McCaffery

It appears that Clark and McCaffery are celebrating their anniversary on Friday night, which was shown by an Instagram post that Clark made.

The photo showed her wearing a blue satin dress, while McCaffery was wearing a blue suit. The post was captioned, "three years with my fav 🤍🤍 you’re the bestttt :)".

Clark's post has gotten a lot of love in the comments section. WNBA legend Lisa Leslie commented, "Looking great together ❤️❤️".

Connor himself replied with, "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️". And Caitlin's brother, Colin, added, "Nice photography!" suggesting that it might have been him who took the photo.

There are a lot of expectations on Clark this season, and some believe that she should be viewed as a favorite for the 2026 WNBA MVP Award. But she's surely more focused on winning a championship with the Fever in what's her third season of professional basketball.