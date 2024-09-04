Who is Caitlin Clark's boyfriend Connor McCaffery?
University of Iowa basketball sensation Caitlin Clark has a strong support system both on and off the court, which includes her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery.
The couple began dating in April 2023, but kept their relationship under wraps until four months later, when Clark posted a cute photo of the two on Instagram with the caption, "Best end to summer," soft-launching the relationship.
Connor graduated from the University of Iowa in May 2023. He played basketball for the Iowa Hawkeyes, earning a spot as a four-star recruit in 2017. He also balanced his athleticism with academic excellence, securing two degrees — one in finance and another in political science.
Shortly after graduation, Connor accepted a position with the Indiana Pacers as a team assistant. His role involves everything from helping the coaching staff with film and scouting reports to participating in practices as needed.
“I’ll play dummy defense, run the scout team, help coaches on film stuff, help on video projects if they need, scouting reports if they need,” he explained to the Des Moines Register. “Whatever you’re asked to do, be ready to do it."
With aspirations to follow in his father Fran McCaffery’s coaching footsteps (he was the head coach of the Hawkeyes for 14 years), Connor sees his current role as a stepping stone in the NBA. "It’s an entry-level job. You’ve got to work hard and work your way up. That’s obviously what I want to do," he said to the Register.
Connor has also been vocal in his admiration for Caitlin. On her 22nd birthday in January 2024, Connor posted a sweet photo on Instagram, expressing his love and support. “Wish I was there to celebrate with you – you deserve the best day,” he wrote, highlighting her remarkable achievements and predicting there was “so much more in store” for her.
Connor's prediction came true just a month later, when Caitlin became the all-time leading scorer in NCAA women’s basketball history.
