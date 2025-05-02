Caitlin Clark insanely jacked in Indiana Fever Media Day photos before WNBA season
It has been months since we have seen reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark on the basketball court, but the Indiana Fever superstar has been in the lab and putting in the work in the gym ahead of her sophomore campaign as a pro.
Clark and the Fever are just days away from kicking off the preseason, but first they had to put on their glam and pose for the camera.
Fever Media Day was held at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis this week, and Clark was, of course, the star of the show. She even went viral on social media for an adorable moment with an emotional support dog that was rocking her jersey during the photoshoot.
MORE: Caitlin Clark's custom Iowa, Fever jacket has special hidden message
After the Fever shared some of the photos from the shoot, fans couldn't help but notice Clark's new and improved physique that is a clear sign she's been putting on muscle after a grueling rookie season where she was often bullied around by the bigger and stronger veterans.
Hard work pays off.
MORE: Caitlin Clark shares heartfelt anniversary post for boyfriend Connor McCaffery
When she arrived at training camp this week, Clark made it clear that her main goal of the offseason was adding strength. "That was my biggest focus this offseason, just trying to get stronger and really working on that," she told reporters.
During her rookie campaign, Clark averaged 19. 2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 8.4 assists per game. She will look to build on that during her sophomore campaign.
Clark and the Fever get the preseason underway on Saturday, May 3, against the Washington Mystics at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. They will officially tip-off the regular season on Saturday, May 17, against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
First Lady!: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal stuns in first public outing since baby
Ex-wife too!: Shedeur, Shilo celebrate making NFL with mom Pilar, Deion in epic pic
Brotherly love: Shedeur, Shilo have funny ‘wager’ playing tennis during NFL draft
Holy moly: Texas star Quinn Ewers’ insane NFL draft hunting room looks bonkers
Dethroned: Paige, Clark crushed by surprising No. 1 WNBA social media star