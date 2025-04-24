Caitlin Clark shares heartfelt anniversary post for boyfriend Connor McCaffery
Caitlin Clark will soon enter her second WNBA season. But today, she’s celebrating another anniversary.
The Indiana Fever guard took to Instagram to share photos of herself and her boyfriend Connor McCaffery, commemorating two years of dating. “Another year with my favorite person :),” Clark wrote in the post’s caption. “I’m so thankful for you.”
In the carousel of photos, McCaffery, who is a basketball coach at Butler University and fellow Iowa Hawkeye, is seen supporting Clark from the sidelines at one of her games. Another photo sees the two of them at a dive bar, embracing each other as they watch basketball on television. You can take the girl away from work, but can’t take basketball out of the girl!
But Clark and McCaffery’s love of basketball is what drew them to each other — even if Clark might have a leg up on him. In a Sept. 2024 conversation with Fieldhouse Files, Clark detailed their impromptu basketball games.
“That's always something that we've kind of shared,” Clark said.” Also having to navigatewhen to rest my body, and when to get in the gym and do extra shots, but that's definitely something we love — coming in here, shooting late at nights, or having some shooting competitions, it gets a little heated. I definitely outshoot him way more than he outshoots me, but he tries to think otherwise.”
All is fair in love and basketball.
