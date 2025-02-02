Caitlin Clark's custom Iowa, Fever jacket has special hidden message
WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark pulled up to her old stomping grounds in Iowa City for her jersey retirement ceremony by the Iowa Hawkeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Iowa was facing off in a high-profile matchup against the No. 4 USC Trojans and was able to channel the energy from Clark's special afternoon to pull off a stunning upset win.
Another thing that stole the show was a custom Nike jacket Clark received as a gift for the cermony.
MORE: Caitlin Clark rocks sick custom Iowa, Fever Nike jacket for jersey retirement
The all-black jacket featured shoutouts to Iowa and the Indiana Fever, but there was a special hidden message to prove Nike missed steps.
The details were incredible.
That's a great way to give someone their flowers.
MORE: Caitlin Clark, bf Connor McCaffery awkwardly sit in empty arena for NBA G-League game
She is only the third player in Iowa history to have their jersey retired.
Clark holds an insanely long list of accomplishments from her time at Iowa, including becoming the NCAA's all-time leading scorer, most three-pointers in a single season by any male or female Division I in history, consecutive AP Player of the Year awards, consecutive Naismith Player of the Year awards, and many more.
She continued her success into the WNBA by winning Rookie of the Year honors, while averaging 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 8.4 assists per game while setting several rookie records.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Wow mama: Livvy Dunne’s mom steals daughter’s spotlight in adorable selfie
Plus huh: Ex-Georgia QB Carson Beck is awkward Miami cheerleader for Cavinder gf
Bronx bombshell: ESPN’s Molly Qerim rocks Yankees cap, baller fur coat in NYC look
Moving on: Tom Brady’s ex Gisle Bundchen shows off baby bump with happy message
Upstate royalty: Hailee Steinfeld in ‘new’ Bills gear proves why she’s Buffalo queen