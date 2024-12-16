Caitlin Clark net worth: How much is the WNBA superstar worth?
Over the last calendar year it would be impossible to mention the game of basketball and not mention Caitlin Clark.
The 22-year-old WNBA superstar, who plays for the Indiana Fever and set an all-time single-season assist record in her debut season, was named TIME Magazine's Athlete of the Year, an honor she rightfully earned. Clark was a major attendance draw for the league, with teams having to move their games to larger venues every time The Fever was in town.
But how much is Clark worth? Here's everything you need to know about the basketball sensation's wealth.
Caitlin Clark's net worth
As of 2024, Clark is estimated to have a net worth of $4 million according to Marca. This is partly due to her success and popularity when playing college ball for the University of Iowa, where she capitalized on several NIL deals, including with Gatorade and State Farm. Gatorade in particular, who Clark did several commercials for, donated $22,000 to the Caitlin Clark Foundation.
Clark was eventually drafted by the Indiana Fever. Her current WNBA salary is $338,056 over four years, a drastic difference from the NBA's highest-paid player, Steph Curry, who makes $55.8 million for his contract with the Golden State Warriors.
However, the number of companies willing to invest/endorse Clark due to her popular brand are hard to ignore. She now has a deal with Nike, which is for $28 million over eight years. She also reportedly has deals with Topps, Bose, Buick, H&R Block, and Shoot-A-Way.
