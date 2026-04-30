Caitlin Clark Rocks All-White Outfit Before Playing Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers

It's hard to imagine a WNBA preseason game with more intrigue than the showdown between the Indiana Fever and the Dallas Wings on April 30.

There are several reasons for this. One is that these two teams play each other on the WNBA's opening night next month. However, the real reason for intrigue is the star power both teams have.

This marks the first WNBA game for Azzi Fudd, the former UConn Huskies star who was the Wings' No. 1 pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft. She's playing alongside her former-turned-current Wings teammate, Paige Bueckers, who is one of the sport's biggest stars.

Connecticut Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) and Connecticut Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) | Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

The Indiana Fever have the star power to match. Caitlin Clark is the biggest star in the history of women's basketball and is returning to the court tonight after she missed most of the 2025 season with various injuries.

Plus, the Fever have other big names like Aliyah Boston, Sophie Cunningham, and Kelsey Mitchell, which adds more intrigue to this game.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark | John Jones-Imagn Images

Caitlin Clark Wears All-White Outfit to Fever vs. Wings Game

Fever fans are just excited to see Clark wearing their team's jersey again, after having to watch her wear other clothes on the sidelines for most of last year.

However, that doesn't mean there isn't interest in the outfits Clark and her teammates wore before the game. The Fever's X account posted a video of the team making their pregame entrances, and Clark could be seen wearing an all-white, oversized outfit that included a shirt with a collar.

She also had a giant black bag on her arm, and appeared happy to see the cameras.

Sophie Cunningham always generates interest with her outfits. And she did this in a big way before this game, as she was seen in the video wearing a crewneck sweater that had a caricatured version of herself on the front.

Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers Show Off Their Pregame Fits

Paige Bueckers also rocked a cool-looking light blue outfit for the contest, which the Wings posted about on their X account with the caption, "the wait is over 💜".

the wait is over 💜 pic.twitter.com/T8F5D8z7yN — Dallas Wings (@DallasWings) April 30, 2026

There was also a photo of Azzi looking shy for the camera while wearing a black top and white jeans. The post was captioned, "Can you guys tell princess to pose for admin next time? 😊".

Can you guys tell princess to pose for admin next time? 😊 pic.twitter.com/VdjTpp38eE — Dallas Wings (@DallasWings) April 30, 2026

It will be fun to see how Fudd can acclimate to the professional game while playing alongside Bueckers and facing Caitlin Clark on Thursday.