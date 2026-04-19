Sophie Cunningham Shows Off White Swimsuit Photo Amid Fever Training Camp

April 19 marked the first day of WNBA training camps ahead of the 2026 season.

This is an extremely exciting day for women's basketball fans, especially because the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) negotiations that took up most of the offseason made it feel at times like there may not be a WNBA season this year at all, let alone one that started on time.

But ultimately, the league office and the players' association got a deal done in time for everything to remain on schedule. Which means that fans will see Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark back playing a regular season game in just a few weeks.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Clark has a lot of familiar faces as her supporting cast for the 2026 season. She has her star teammate, Aliyah Boston, who just signed the most lucrative deal in WNBA history earlier this week, plus several other key players from the Fever's 2025 roster.

Among these are Kelsey Mitchell, Lexie Hull, and Sophie Cunningham, the last of whom skyrocketed into stardom because of the close relationship and proximity she cultivated with Clark.

Cunningham does a fantastic job of marketing herself. And she clearly understands that playing alongside the biggest star in women's basketball history is the perfect way to maximize her off-court earnings.

Injured Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) and guard Caitlin Clark (22) | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Sophie Cunningham Posts SI Swimsuit Photo Amid Fever Training Camp

Cunningham is never shy when it comes to posting photos of herself on social media. And she had no shortage of photos from her recent shoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, which she initially posted about on April 8.

It now appears that these initial photos weren't everything done from the shoot. This was shown on April 19, when Cunningham posted a Polaroid of her wearing a white bikini a short time after the Fever's first day of training camp concluded.

The post was captioned, "more SI drops hallelujah I love my life hallelujah donkey kev and baby Brutus hallelujah".

The donkey reference in the caption is about the third part of that post, which shows Cunningham walking with a donkey on what appears to be a ranch. Since Cunningham spends the offseason in Scottsdale, Arizona, it's safe to assume that this video took place there.

Cunningham is also fond of horses and often posts about those, as well.

Women's basketball fans can't wait to see what Clark, Cunningham, and the rest of the Fever roster can accomplish this season, assuming they manage to stay healthy.