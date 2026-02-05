Puka Nacua Spotted With Klay Thompson's Ex After Sydney Sweeney Date Claim

Los Angeles Rams superstar wide receiver Puka Nacua has been making waves when it comes to his dating life of late.

This is largely owed to Nacua publicly shooting his shot at A-list actress Sydney Sweeney in the end of January.

Actress Sydney Sweeney at Barclays Center. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

RELATED: Rams Star Puka Nacua Claims Sydney Sweeney Date Looking Unrecognizable With Haircut

During an interview with Complex Magazine, Sweeney said, “Athletic and outgoing and funny. I’m a sporty girl, so someone needs to be able to climb a mountain with me, go skydiving with me. And someone who loves their family," when asked what she's looking for in a man.

This prompted Nacua to reply by writing, "Love skydiving". This reply went supremely viral, amassing over 19 million views.

RELATED: Puka Nacua’s ex Hallie shows Rams star sneaky love for Bears win

Unfortunately, Nacua's viral comment hasn't resulted in any date with Sweeney to this point.

However, this hasn't kept Nacua from remaining active in Los Angeles' dating scene, which was revealed during a recent date he had with an influencer.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) looks on before the 2026 NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

RELATED: Puka Nacua's ex Hallie raises eyebrows in Bears colors holding Rams star's baby

Puka Nacua Seen With Hannah Stocking in Recent Photos

On February 5, the California Post published an article that included several photos of Nacua arm-in-arm with 33-year-old social media influencer Hannah Stocking after they went on a date to Matsuhisa in West Hollywood.

Rams WR Puka Nacua seen with mystery influencer in West Hollywood https://t.co/KQMxShWry5 pic.twitter.com/NR6FDTMt04 — California Post (@californiapost) February 5, 2026

Stocking is an extremely successful influencer, as she has 27.3 million Instagram followers and over 29 million followers on TikTok.

Stocking was also in a relationship with NBA star Klay Thompson back in 2014 and 2015, but the couple has long since broken up.

Hannah Stocking. | Instagram/@hannahstocking

It's still much too early to tell whether this is a serious fling between the 24-year-old Nacua and Stocking, who recently posed alongside Sydney Sweeney at an F1 event.

Regardless, Puka is clearly remaining busy in the dating scene this offseason.

Hannah Stocking and Sydney Sweeney. | Instagram/@hannahstocking

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

California dreamin’: Drake Maye’s Wife Ann Michael Slays Super Bowl-Bound Fit

On the move: James Harden's Girlfriend Paije In Spotlight After Trade To Cavs

Shake it off: Travis Kelce Says ‘We’re Good’ After Taylor Swift Chair Mishap

Mama’s mojo: Shedeur Sanders’ Mom Pilar Stuns in Black Leather at Pro Bowl

Nashville noise: Robert Saleh's Wife Steals Spotlight in Titans-Blue Fit with 8 Kids, Hubby

Going for gold: Jake Paul’s Fiancée Jutta Turns Heads in Olympic Fit, Private Jet Flex