Cam Ward trashes Green Bay Packers as NFL draft site at Lambeau Field

The Tennessee Titans' No. 1 overall pick did not have nice things to say about the Frozen Tundra for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Matthew Graham

Lambeau Field is considered to be the most iconic stadium in the NFL.

Cam Ward is not a fan.

The soon-to-be No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans will be in no rush to return to the Frozen Tundra of the Green Bay Packers.

Cam Ward, Roger Goodell
"We're in Green Bay," Ward says in a video hyping the NFL draft. "Ain't nothing to do here, but get drafted... It ain't s**t to do here, and it's cold as s**t too, so I'm out."

Luckily for him, the former Miami Hurricanes quarterback won't have to travel to the lovely confines of Lambeau until the 2028 season. So plenty of time for Cheeseheads to plan their revenge for dissing the idyllic small town setting.

Ward is a Houston suburbs, Texas native, so not exactly freezing. Eventually he played at another very cold place in college for the Washington State Cougars in Pullman. The 22 year old must have hated the bitterly frozen temperatures there toos, finding the warm sunshine of South Beach and Coral Gables, Florida, where he became a star and a household name.

Ward has had an incredible journey from a 0-star recruit to now the No. 1 pick in the draft. He just might hear a few extra boos from the usually super-friendly Wisconsin crowd.

Cam Ward
