Cam Ward trashes Green Bay Packers as NFL draft site at Lambeau Field

CAM WARD IS HILARIOUS 😭😭😭



“We're in Green Bay. Ain't nothing to do here, but get drafted. So we're gonna get drafted. Most of y'all know where we'regonna be at..,, Probably Nashville,”



“It ain't sh*t to do here, and it's cold as sh*t too, so I'm out.” pic.twitter.com/Uy3BhAVcd1