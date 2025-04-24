Cam Ward trashes Green Bay Packers as NFL draft site at Lambeau Field
Lambeau Field is considered to be the most iconic stadium in the NFL.
Cam Ward is not a fan.
The soon-to-be No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans will be in no rush to return to the Frozen Tundra of the Green Bay Packers.
RELATED: NFL draft prospect Jack Bech will wear slain brother Tiger's blood-stained Rolex
"We're in Green Bay," Ward says in a video hyping the NFL draft. "Ain't nothing to do here, but get drafted... It ain't s**t to do here, and it's cold as s**t too, so I'm out."
Luckily for him, the former Miami Hurricanes quarterback won't have to travel to the lovely confines of Lambeau until the 2028 season. So plenty of time for Cheeseheads to plan their revenge for dissing the idyllic small town setting.
RELATED: Colorado's Julian Lewis rolls up in $275k Lamborghini as QB1 battle still wide open
Ward is a Houston suburbs, Texas native, so not exactly freezing. Eventually he played at another very cold place in college for the Washington State Cougars in Pullman. The 22 year old must have hated the bitterly frozen temperatures there toos, finding the warm sunshine of South Beach and Coral Gables, Florida, where he became a star and a household name.
Ward has had an incredible journey from a 0-star recruit to now the No. 1 pick in the draft. He just might hear a few extra boos from the usually super-friendly Wisconsin crowd.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Dethroned: Paige, Clark crushed by surprising No. 1 WNBA social media star
Baby revealed: Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany show off baby Golden for first time
Pink & sky blue cuteness: Russ Wilson, Ciara share family photo in matching fits
Back off: LeBron fiercely defends wife Savannah after rapper’s inappropriate words
NYC mismatch: 7-foot KAT leans down to hug tiny Russ Wilson after Knicks win