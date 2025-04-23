Colorado's Julian Lewis rolls up in $275k Lamborghini as QB1 battle still wide open
Deion Sanders and his son Shedeur brought the swagger to Boulder, Colorado.
It's that fine-life flex that secured prized five-star Georgia recruit Julian Lewis, stealing him away from quarterback guru Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans. Lewis, still only 17, is already flaunting his plus-$1 million NIL valuation by rolling up to the snowy Colorado Buffaloes campus in a Lamborghini Urus, which starts at around $275k. But probably with all of the added accessories, it's easily worth much more.
Add to that an iced-out Darth Vader chain, and Julian "Juju" Watkins is enjoying his time at the next level before ever taking a snap.
There is only one problem for the true freshman. He's still in a battle for the QB1 position to supplant polarizing NFL draft-prospect and Buffs retired jersey lightning-rod Shedeur with Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter.
After the Black and Gold spring football game, where Sanders' No. 2 was put up in the Folsom Field Ring of Honor, Salter looked like the better quarterback.
That would indeed make it awkward if the former five-star high school stud, having deals with big brands like the trendy workout brand Alo, would lose out on the starting position next fall.
Head coach Deion Sanders might already have a handshake deal with Lewis given how flashy the Carrollton, Georgia native has been on campus and in Denver, including sitting courtside at the Denver Nuggets game a couple of months ago.
If not, things could get a bit awkward.
