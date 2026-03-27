Cameron and Cayden Boozer’s Mom CeCe Causes Stir in All-Duke Outfit at Sweet 16
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The No. 1-seeded Duke Blue Devils men's basketball team is facing off against John Calipari's St. John's Red Storm in the Sweet Sixteen of the 2026 NCAA Tournament on March 27.
If Duke is going to win this matchup and advance, they're going to need a standout performance from Cameron Boozer, who is a favorite for collegiate National Player of the Year awards after averaging 22.5 points and 10.2 rebounds per game during the regular season.
While Cameron has had a solid tournament, his twin brother, Cayden (who had less of a role compared to Cameron during the regular season), has performed great, especially during Duke's stressful first game.
Of course, both Cameron and Cayden are the sons of Carlos Boozer, a two-time All-Star forward who played 13 seasons in the NBA. Carlos (who also went to Duke when he was in college) is now a proud father watching both of his sons shine from the sidelines and is present at every game.
Carlos isn't Cameron and Cayden's only parent who's present at games. His ex-wife, CeCe, is also nearly always there. And while the couple was married in 2002 and separated in 2015, they still maintain a cordial co-parenting relationship and always sit together during games.
CeCe often makes a stir with some of the outfits she wears to games, including the jacket that she wore during Duke's game against North Carolina earlier in the ACC Tournament earlier this month, which included photos of both Boozer twins with "BOOZER" written like a jersey on the back.
CeCe Boozer Rocks More Subtle Duke Outfit During Sweet Sixteen Showdown
The Boozer parents are seated together again during Friday's showdown against St. John's, and sitting with them are Cameron's girlfriend, Yva, and their other son, named Carmani. It seems that Cayden's girlfriend, named Gianna Torres, is also seated with them.
Carlos posted a selfie of the entire group before the game to his Instagram story on March 27. CeCe can be seen wearing a blue Duke hat and a Duke jacket, although this jacket is a lot more subtle than the look she was sporting against UNC. As for Carlos, he's fitted out with a cool-looking blue Duke jacket and a white hat.
St. John's is giving Duke all they can handle at the moment, and it will be interesting to see who can pull through and secure a spot in the Elite Eight.
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Grant Young covers the Athlete Lifestyle, Women’s Basketball, the New York Mets, the Baltimore Orioles, the Chicago Cubs, and boxing for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years.