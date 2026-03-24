Carlos Alcaraz’s Moment Surrounded by Women Sparks Buzz After Miami Open Upset

Perhaps the most shocking upset in the 2026 tennis season arrived at the Miami Open on March 21, when Spanish superstar and world No. 1-ranked player Carlos Alcaraz suffered a defeat to Sebastian Korda of the United States.

This upset came in the Round of 32. Korda won the first set 6-3, then Alcaraz evened up by winning the second set 7-5, then Korda took the third and final set 6-4. This was probably the greatest performance of Korda's career to this point, and knocked Alcaraz out of contention after another unexpected loss to Daniil Medvedev at the Indian Wells Open.

Carlos Alcaraz | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Alcaraz deserves credit for not shying away from any criticism when speaking to the media after his upset loss to Korda.

"Well, I think it was a tough match, obviously. I think [Korda] was incredible today. Played such a great game. A lot of tight moments that I just didn't make the most of. And I think he was better on [those] points at that moment, and it was that I would say that was the key of the match. So just congrats to him and I think he deserves it," Alcaraz said, per a YouTube video from the Miami Open.

Alcaraz has become one of the sport's most beloved figures, largely because of his willingness to show emotion and excitement on the court, for better or for worse. But nobody can claim he's a poor loser, and he always shows a lot of sportsmanship for his opponents.

Carlos Alcaraz’s Miami NBA Game Photo With Group of Women Turns Heads

Alcaraz is also notorious for not disclosing much about his personal life, especially as it pertains to dating. And this has remained the case heading into 2026.

However, a photo that surfaced of Alcaraz posing alongside four women at a recent Miami Heat game is sparking buzz online. The post was initially made by tennis legend and former world No. 1-ranked tennis player, Caroline Wozniacki, who was also included in the photo.

But it was since reposted on the popular @carlos.alcarrazz fan page with the caption, "Carlos Alcaraz with Caroline Wozniacki (@carowozniacki) and her friends watched together an NBA game in Miami, Florida 🏀".

Granted, there isn't any tangible information about who these other women are and what their connection to Alcaraz might be. But the fact that it was posted at around the same time as his upset Miami Open loss is sure to turn heads.