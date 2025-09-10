The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Brooks Nader, Carlos Alcaraz are dating according to her sister with a caveat

We should have trusted the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model all along that it was indeed the US Open champion.

Matthew Graham

Brooks Nader attends the 2025 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Brooks Nader attends the 2025 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. / IMAGO / imageSPACE

Brooks Nader and Carlos Alcaraz are dating, at least according to her sister.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and the reigning US Open champion have never been spotted together or confirmed independently that they are indeed an item, but Nader and her younger sister Grace Ann have been hinting at it throughout their media tour in New York City for their reality series, "Love Thy Nader."

Brooks Nader
Jul 16, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Brooks Nader on the red carpet before the ESPYS at The Dolby Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Originally Grace Ann had said the 28-year-old model was dating a tennis professional that rhymed with "winner," so naturally everyone assumed it was world No. 1 Jannik Sinner. It turns out he's dating another supermodel instead.

Then when asked point blank about dating Sinner on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," Nader had said that she had attended another match. Indeed, that match had been six-time Grand Slam champion Alvaraz's round of 16 one against the married Arthur Rinderknech.

Brooks Nader
May 16, 2023; New York City, New York, USA; 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover models Christen Harper (l), Brooks Nader (c) and Camille Kostek (r) at Citi Field. / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Nader then attended the men's singles final between Alcaraz and Sinner, which Alcaraz won in four sets to take home the record-setting $5 million champion's prize, so then it was game on.

Brooks Nader
September 7, 2025; Brooks Nader is seen watching Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jannik Sinner during the finals at the US Open on Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. / IMAGO / MediaPunch

Grace Ann then seemed to confirm to E! News at the Raising Cane's New York Fashion Show today that it was indeed the 22-year-old Spanish heartthrob. “The rumors are true. Dating is such a loose term. But I do know he’s the man of the hour.”

So wait? What does "dating is such a loose term" mean? That seems like there is some gray area in this definition of are they or aren't they.

Emma Raducanu, Carlos Alcaraz
August 19, 2025; Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz talk strategy during a mixed doubles match against Jessica Pegula and Jack Draper at the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

This could be just another "Love Thy Nader" publicity stunt to grab more attention and headlines, and if that's the case, mission accomplished. Maybe someone should let Alcaraz in on the secret being revealed.

And also check in on Emma Raducanu!

