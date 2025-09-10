Brooks Nader, Carlos Alcaraz are dating according to her sister with a caveat
Brooks Nader and Carlos Alcaraz are dating, at least according to her sister.
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and the reigning US Open champion have never been spotted together or confirmed independently that they are indeed an item, but Nader and her younger sister Grace Ann have been hinting at it throughout their media tour in New York City for their reality series, "Love Thy Nader."
RELATED: Jannik Sinner leaves clues girlfriend is a supermodel not named Brooks Nader
Originally Grace Ann had said the 28-year-old model was dating a tennis professional that rhymed with "winner," so naturally everyone assumed it was world No. 1 Jannik Sinner. It turns out he's dating another supermodel instead.
Then when asked point blank about dating Sinner on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," Nader had said that she had attended another match. Indeed, that match had been six-time Grand Slam champion Alvaraz's round of 16 one against the married Arthur Rinderknech.
RELATED: Taylor Fritz's gf Morgan Riddle stuns in black minidress selfie as US Open begins
Nader then attended the men's singles final between Alcaraz and Sinner, which Alcaraz won in four sets to take home the record-setting $5 million champion's prize, so then it was game on.
Grace Ann then seemed to confirm to E! News at the Raising Cane's New York Fashion Show today that it was indeed the 22-year-old Spanish heartthrob. “The rumors are true. Dating is such a loose term. But I do know he’s the man of the hour.”
So wait? What does "dating is such a loose term" mean? That seems like there is some gray area in this definition of are they or aren't they.
This could be just another "Love Thy Nader" publicity stunt to grab more attention and headlines, and if that's the case, mission accomplished. Maybe someone should let Alcaraz in on the secret being revealed.
And also check in on Emma Raducanu!
