Carlos Alcaraz dating Brooks Nader seems false from trusted Spanish journalist
So dating being such a loose term means that it's not real for Brooks Nader.
Not that the blame can be put solely on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model about the Carlos Alcaraz dating buzz since it was her younger sister, Grace Ann, who ratcheted up the seemingly hot new couple alert with her comment at the the Raising Cane's New York Fashion Week show this past week.
“The rumors are true,' Grace Ann said when . Dating is such a loose term. But I do know he’s the man of the hour.”
That was coming off the heels of of the "Love Thy Nader" stars playing it coy about the the 28 year old dating a tennis professional that rhymes with Sinner, with many speculating that meant it was World No. 1 Jannik Sinner. Some reports had it Nader actually dated both of them during the US Open.
Now a trusted Spanish journalist, Alberto Guzman, close to the six-time Grand Slam winner's camp and reigning US Open champion says they're definitely not dating.
“They are not a couple, it is not an official relationship,” Guzman said. "He confirmed to his entourage that he is single and that he has no intention of having a serious relationship.”
So maybe it was just a little New York City fun between two beautiful people in one of the most romantic cities in the world.
The 22-year-old Alcaraz was back to hardcore training with his new blonde hairdo, so he might not have time for a girlfriend anyway.
