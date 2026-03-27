Caroline Daur’s Miami Open Post Brings Alexander Zverev Romance Rumors to Mind

German tennis star Alexander Zverev is soon to face Jannik Sinner in the semifinal of the Miami Open on March 27. This is a match between two of the top four men's tennis players in the world, according to the ATP rankings.

The winner of this match will go on to face Jiri Lehecka in the final, which takes place on March 29.

Alexander Zverev of Germany | Mike Frey-Imagn Images

Zverev has been making headlines about more than just his game on the court. He has been in a long-term relationship with Sophia Thomalla, who is an actress and a model. The two got together in 2020 and have been together ever since.

However, there was some speculation that the couple had privately split earlier in the year, as Thomalla was nowhere to be found at the 2026 Australian Open (in which Zverev lost in the semifinal to Carlos Alcaraz, a match that was the longest Australian Open semifinal in history).

Alexander Zverev and Sophia Thomalla | IMAGO / Poolfoto

What's more, photos surfaced of Zverev hanging around fashion influencer Caroline Daur while at the Australian Open. This led many to assume that these two were now together and that Thomalla was no longer in the picture.

This rumor has since been rebuffed, as Thomalla and Zverev are clearly still in a relationship. This is proven by the fact that Zverev and Thomalla's shared dog, which is a dachshund named Mishka, has a very active Instagram account.

There was a video of Mishka, Zverev, and Thomalla posing for photos together in Miami with the caption, "Me and my two full-time employees 😎," posted to Mishka's account earlier this week, which is enough proof that the family is thriving.

Caroline Daur, Linked to Alexander Zverev, Shares Miami Open Post Before Semifinal

While there's clearly nothing happening between Daur and Zverev, that doesn't mean the rumors have sufficed.

It also doesn't mean that Daur has kept away from Miami. This is shown by an Instagram post that Daur made that was taken at The Setai hotel in Miami Beach.

The post was captioned, "yes, I am wearing a capybara-cat shirt and I love it," and shows various photos of what appears to have been a very busy trip. She also appeared the Miami Open at one point earlier in the week, but none of the posts are directly related to that.

Ultimately, Zverev and Thomalla appear to be in a happy relationship, and Daur is doing her own think in Miami.