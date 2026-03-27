Jiri Lehecka’s GF Lucka Neumannova Turns Heads in Workout Fit Before Miami Open Semi

24-year-old tennis star Jiri Lehecka of Czechia (who is the world's No. 22-ranked singles player, according to the ATP) is facing France's Arthur Fils in the semifinal of the Miami Open on March 27.

Lehecka will have the support of his girlfriend, Lucka (who goes by Lucie) Neumannova. She is a former track and field star for her home country of Czechia, and the couple has been together since at least 2024.

Jiri Lehecka | IMAGO / AAP

Neumannova had a hard time picking the outfit she was going to wear for her boyfriend's quarterfinal match against Spain's Martin Andaluce on March 26. This was shown by an Instagram post where she featured several different outfit options before making her choice.

The first outfit she showcased was a sort of white blouse with a long white skirt and glasses. When showing it off, she said, "This is the first option, but I have to wear heels with it. And I can not walk in that. What do we think? Option one."

Neumannova followed this up with two subsequent outfits. The next one was a black button-down dress, where she said, "This is option two. But I actually have a really bad experience in this dress. Because once, I was watching a match, and this button fell off, and a physio had to tape the dress so that you wouldn't see anything. Also, what I don't like about this dress is that you can see that my muscles on my legs are literally like bigger than half of the male tennis players. I hate that."

Then came the third outfit, which was a brown dress. She said, "So, this is the last option. Be honest with me, does it look like a dress you would wear to the beach? I don't know."

She ultimately went with the first white blouse option, as shown by the broadcast of Lehecka's match.

What was more impressive - the backhand or the team's reaction 🤔@jirilehecka #MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/OjnuqLAjxK — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) March 25, 2026

Jiri Lehecka’s GF Lucka Draws Attention With Workout, Dress Posts Ahead of Miami Open Semifinal

It seems that Lucka was more decisive about her semifinals outfit, as she has posted several photos and videos to her Instagram story of her wearing a light pink dress to Lehecka's match against Fils.

But before getting ready for her boyfriend's big match, Neumannova posted a video of her working out in red shorts and a white top to her Instagram story.

Lehecka is surely thankful to have someone so supportive in his corner before one of the biggest matches of his life.