Carson Beck's Ex-Girlfriend Hanna Cavinder Flexes Gym Fit Amid NFL Draft

With Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft now upon us, the pacing (or at least coverage) of the draft will speed up somewhat, and several pretty big names from college should be hearing their names called.

Perhaps the most notable is former Miami Hurricanes starting quarterback, Carson Beck. The 23-year-old was infamous for having spent six seasons in college football (five of them with the Georgia Bulldogs before transferring to Miami), but has finally exhausted his eligibility and is headed for the professional game.

Miami quarterback Carson Beck | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While Beck led Georgia to a national championship a few years ago and took Miami to a national title game earlier this year before losing to Fernando Mendoza and Indiana, the jury is still out on whether Beck has any chance of being a serviceable NFL quarterback.

It's hard to imagine he'll compete for a starting job as a rookie, but Beck is still expected to go somewhere in the second or third round in the 2026 NFL Draft, which means he should be hearing his name called on Friday.

Miami quarterback Carson Beck | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Beck was also known for dating college basketball standout and social media influencer Hanna Cavinder, who is one half of the Cavinder Twins duo with her sister, Haley. But the two had a very ugly and public breakup last April, which included Hanna making a “cheating” diss TikTok video.

It took Beck some time to address their breakup, but he finally did so while Miami was making its run to the national championship.

Hanna Cavinder and Haley Cavinder | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Hanna and Haley Cavinder Show Off Gym Fits Before Carson Beck's NFL Draft Moment

It would seem that both Cavinder twins aren't too interested in where Beck goes in the NFL Draft, as they're busy with their own content creation.

This was shown with an Instagram post from their joint account on April 24, which showed them. both in gym outfits while promoting a tequila company.

Haley Cavinder (who is engaged to Dallas Cowboys star tight end Jake Ferguson) begins the video, and is wearing a brown fit. Then Hanna appears on screen a short time later, wearing a light blue top and navy blue shorts.

Props to the Cavinder twins for keeping their peace when Beck is going to be in the spotlight. Football fans will be locked in to where Beck lands to see whether he can compete for a backup spot in his rookie season, along with when he gets selected in the draft.