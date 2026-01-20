Carson Beck’s ex Hanna Cavinder has smug ‘happy’ post after Miami natty loss

Carson Beck’s college career ended with an interception after coming so close to winning a national championship for the Miami Hurricanes. The quarterback’s ex-girlfriend and former Hurricanes basketball player Hanna Cavinder had an interesting first post on Tuesday morning following the loss to the Indiana Hoosiers.

Beck brought the Canes back in the second half and had the ball only down six points late when this pass was picked off, ending the dream of a natty for the first time at “The U” since the 2001 team.

HOOSIERS ARE KINGS OF COLLEGE FOOTBALL!!! 🏆 🤯 🔥



A final-minute interception of Carson Beck seals a first-ever National Championship for the University of Indiana!!#CFBNationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/Y0dglUyCJU — ESPN Australia & NZ (@ESPNAusNZ) January 20, 2026

Beck walked off the field dejected after the game not even congratulating the Hoosiers or shaking any hands in a move that had a lot of fans angry.

Wow! No respect for Mendoza and the Hoosiers. Guy goes to shake hands on a hard fought game & Miami turns their back on him while Beck just walks off the field without being man enough to congratulate his opponent. The better team obviously deserve to win… pic.twitter.com/VITmQpZzMh — The Interviewer (@LivinThatDream) January 20, 2026

One fan — a Miami fan — did not seem upset and that was Beck’s ex Cavinder who was silent all season with her twin sister Haley Cavinder, and not showing any love to the Hurricanes as she usually does. Her silence for the CFP National Championship Game in her backyard of Miami was quite telling.

Cavinder didn’t talk about the game, but she post a “happy Tuesday” workout fit selfie.

Hanna Cavinder/Snapchat

It’s clear she didn’t not shed a tear like influencer Abella Danger over the loss.

A love story gone bad

Last football season Hanna was seen representing Beck when he was with the Georgia Bulldogs where she’d rock custom Beck Bulldogs gear, and then take smitten photos with him at games like the one below.

Hanna Cavinder/Instagram

After he transferred to Miami in the offseason, they made the announcement together making the “U” hand signal and posting it on social media.

Hanna Cavinder/TikTok

Those were happy times, and then there was a very public and ugly breakup in early March. She even did a TikTok diss video about cheating.

After that, Carson went silent for months before reemerging and addressing the end of the relationship and his regrets for the first time.

After Monday’s game, Cavinder certainly wasn’t showing off her U pride.

Hanna Cavinder/TikTok

