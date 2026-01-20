Carson Beck’s ex Hanna Cavinder has smug ‘happy’ post after Miami natty loss
Carson Beck’s college career ended with an interception after coming so close to winning a national championship for the Miami Hurricanes. The quarterback’s ex-girlfriend and former Hurricanes basketball player Hanna Cavinder had an interesting first post on Tuesday morning following the loss to the Indiana Hoosiers.
Beck brought the Canes back in the second half and had the ball only down six points late when this pass was picked off, ending the dream of a natty for the first time at “The U” since the 2001 team.
RELATED: Carson Beck’s sister Kylie turns heads in sparkly Miami fit, boots for Indiana game
Beck walked off the field dejected after the game not even congratulating the Hoosiers or shaking any hands in a move that had a lot of fans angry.
RELATED: Bill Belichick’s girlfriend Jordon Hudson causes stir at with Alix Earle at CFP Natty
One fan — a Miami fan — did not seem upset and that was Beck’s ex Cavinder who was silent all season with her twin sister Haley Cavinder, and not showing any love to the Hurricanes as she usually does. Her silence for the CFP National Championship Game in her backyard of Miami was quite telling.
Cavinder didn’t talk about the game, but she post a “happy Tuesday” workout fit selfie.
It’s clear she didn’t not shed a tear like influencer Abella Danger over the loss.
A love story gone bad
Last football season Hanna was seen representing Beck when he was with the Georgia Bulldogs where she’d rock custom Beck Bulldogs gear, and then take smitten photos with him at games like the one below.
After he transferred to Miami in the offseason, they made the announcement together making the “U” hand signal and posting it on social media.
Those were happy times, and then there was a very public and ugly breakup in early March. She even did a TikTok diss video about cheating.
After that, Carson went silent for months before reemerging and addressing the end of the relationship and his regrets for the first time.
After Monday’s game, Cavinder certainly wasn’t showing off her U pride.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Hoos-that?: Fernando Mendoza’s aunt turns heads during Indiana’s big CFP win
Queen of the North: Drake Maye’s wife Ann causes stir in wild sparkly pants for playoffs
Secret lover: Aaron Rodgers makes rare comment on mystery wife Brittani after loss
Da Bears: Caleb Williams’ ex Alina turns heads in Bears-colors fit for Packers game
Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.