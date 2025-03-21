Hanna Cavinder does cheating diss TikTok to escalate Carson Beck feud
The Hanna Cavinder and Carson Beck breakup drama just got even more real with the Miami Hurricanes basketball player posting a “diss track” about The U football player.
It looked like the perfect match after the couple started dating in July while Beck was a member of the Georgia Bulldogs. Cavinder would attend games and pose in smitten couples photos with Beck, or rep him in a crop-top fit, and even take selfies wtih his younger UGA cheerleader sister Kylie Beck in her full uniform on game days.
After Carson, 23, transferred to Miami instead of staying at Georgia, things looked better than ever as the two lived together and threw up “The U” sign and did a dance together, and Kylie even came to Hanna, 24, and her twin sister Haley’s basketball game in a custom Cavinder Hurricanes crop top to support the girls.
After that, things turned sour in the relationship with Carson cheating rumors swirling around the internet and her unfollowing him and deleting all evidence of their relationship on social media. That was followed up with Haley basically confirming the breakup and defending her twin in a post, while Kylie did the same for her brother.
Now, Hanna took it to a new level with a TikTok video featuring the Tate McRae song, “bloodonmyhands” featuring Flo Milli that is seemingly a diss track for a cheating boyfriend that she mouths along to.
Carson has remained silent himself on the matter, but he’s definitely feeling Hanna’s wrath with that TikTok video on the Cavinder Twins account that has 4.6 million followers.
Will the drama end there, or will something else go viral? We are all staying tuned.