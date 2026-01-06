Miami QB Carson Beck's girlfriend status in spotlight after Hanna Cavinder breakup

Carson Beck and the Miami Hurricanes dominated the Ohio State Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff Cotton Bowl . Now, the focus is on the Ole Miss Rebels in the Fiesta Bowl on Thursday in the semifinal. With all eyes on Beck for the Hurricanes, his love life is also thrust into the spotlight.

Beck was with the Georgia Bulldogs for five years before deciding to transfer to Miami. A lot of people believed he made the decision at the time not only for the giant amount of NIL money he’d receive, but because he was dating then Hurricanes basketball star and influencer Hanna Cavinder.

RELATED: Carson Beck’s sister causes stir in stunning Miami fit for Ohio State CFP matchup

Hanna Cavinder/TikTok

Cavinder was seen rocking custom head-turning Beck fits for games while he was a Bulldog, and smitten with the quarterback while posing with him at games.

Carson Beck and Hanna Cavinder | Hanna Cavinder/Instagram

Beck would also hang with Cavinder and her twin sister Haley, who is now engaged to Dallas Cowboys star Jake Ferguson. The four were seen together for a basketball game last season.

RELATED: Haley Cavinder matches twin Hanna in black fuzzy Cowboys fit for Jake Ferguson

Jake Ferguson, Haley Cavinder, Hanna Cavinder, Carson Beck | Cavinder twins/Instagram

Shortly after that and his arrival in Miami, though, things turned sour with Cavinder and they went through a very public breakup. She even had a diss TikTok about him.

Beck himself went dark for a few months on social media before reappearing. His sister Kylie Beck, who was friends with Hanna, defended her brother as well.

Kylie Beck was friends with Hanna Cavinder before her big bro’s breakup. | Kylie Beck / Instagram

Carson did address the breakup for the first time at the beginning of the season and how tough it was on him.

Does he have a new girlfriend?

If he does, they are not public about it.

Despite the cheating rumors while dating and breaking up with Cavinder, nothing has come out about Beck’s love live since.

For now, it appears he’s focused on winning a national championship and sailing off into the sunset for his college career before he heads to the NFL.

Kylie Beck/Instagram

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama

Yikes: Landry Kiffin’s bf Whit Weeks shows zero class after Lane leaves for LSU

Queen Ann: Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael causes stir in workout fit selfie

First hot take: Ex-ESPN star explains why Molly Qerim got dumped by ‘First Take’

Stoppin’ traffic: Megan Thee Stallion’s NBA WAG leather fit has entire OKC arena staring