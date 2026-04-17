Chargers Troll Justin Herbert and GF Madison Beer Finally Going Instagram Official

One of the most wholesome sports relationships to spring up over the past football season was that between Los Angeles Chargers star quarterback Justin Herbert and global pop sensation Madison Beer.

The couple began getting seen with each other in 2025, and it quickly became clear that there was a clear flirtation going on between them. Soon enough, Beer was seen sitting in suites at Herbert's Chargers games, and the couple was courtside at Lakers and Dodgers contests together, leaving no more doubt that they were a couple.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert with his girlfriend Madison Beer | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Fast forward to March, and the couple were leaving love notes in the comments of each other's Instagrams for each other's birthdays.

Beer is celebrating her 27th birthday on March 5 and commemorated the occasion with an Instagram post that showed her wearing a white shirt, a tiara, and a pink ribbon that says, "It's my birthday". The post is captioned, "➶♡ ︎27 ♡➴".

The top comment was from Herbert, who wrote, "My love".

Chargers Reference Viral Madison Beer Meme Amid Justin Herbert Instagram Hard-Launch

Whiler Herbert had no problem commenting about his girlfriend on Instagram, he hadn't actually made a post about her to his official page since they were official.

But that is now no longer the case, as the 27-year-old quarterback made an Instagram post showing him embracing Beer with the caption, "My world!"

The top comment on the post is from the Chargers' Instagram account, who wrote, "who's ur friend ?? 🤭".

This comment would appear to be a reference to a viral meme involving Beers from when she was younger. Beer was seen on video talking to a girl who said, "You did something to my friend."

"Who's your friend?" Beers responded in an incredulous voice.

original clocker since day one pic.twitter.com/hyQNa4RxxC — chantelle’s FREE🥲 𑣿🗝️🫂 (@madsfoldedpizza) January 29, 2026

Beer reflected upon this exchange in an interview from January and said, “I see memes about it literally all the time. I’m like, 'I’m so proud of her.' She stood on business. I look back and I’m proud of my younger self and I’m like, 'Honestly, good for you that you stood up for yourself.' I like to think that I’m not too confrontational, but apparently I’m wrong. At this point, I can’t be embarrassed over that. I’d rather laugh at it. I’m like, “Honestly, you ate girl.”

Perhaps the boldness Beer displayed in that moment is what inspired Herbert to post about her on Instagram at long last. Or maybe he just isn't very active on social media.