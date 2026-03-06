Justin Herbert Leaves 2-Word Love Note on Madison Beer’s Birthday Outfit Post

The NFL offseason is now upon us, which means that teams and fan bases are now focusing on how they can improve their roster to be better for the 2026-27 campaign.

The Los Angeles Chargers find themselves in an interesting position. On one hand, this team is loaded with talent (especially on offense). And the hiring of former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel to be their new offensive coordinator should add several fascinating wrinkles to what was already a relatively dynamic offense.

Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Of course, the Chargers' success begins and ends with star quarterback Justin Herbert. The 27-year-old (who celebrated his birthday on March 10) has shown plenty of flashes of brilliance across his NFL career to this point, and many believe he deserves to be considered an elite quarterback.

Others feel like Herbert's struggles in the postseason (he still has zero playoff victories) keep him from entering that elite echelon of NFL quarterbacks.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Nobody can deny that Herbert is winning off of the field, as he's dating pop star musician Madison Beer.

The couple went official with their relationship in 2025 and are still going strong. Beer supported Herbert at several Chargers games this season, and the couple has made plenty of other public appearances over the past several months.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (left) and girlfriend Madison Beer | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Justin Herbert's 2-Word Comment on Madison Beer's Birthday Photo Post Speaks Volumes

Beer is celebrating her 27th birthday on March 5. And she commemorated this with an Instagram post that featured several photos of her wearing a white shirt, a tiara, and a pink ribbon that says, "It's my birthday".

The post is captioned, "➶♡ ︎27 ♡➴".

The top comment on the post is from Herbert, who simply wrote, "My love".

This heartfelt message is sure to warm fans' hearts. And there are plenty of comments from fans conveying their adoration for this heartfelt message from Herbert.

Madison Beer's March 5 Instagram post. | Instagram/@madisonbeer

It will be fun to see what wrinkles Mike McDaniel adds to Los Angeles' offense this offseason, and whether it can help turn Herbert and the Chargers into a true Super Bowl contender.

They certainly have all the pieces in place to make a run, especially because the Kansas City Chiefs' dynasty might be reaching its end. Regardless, it seems that fans can expect to see Madison Beer in the stands, showing support for her boyfriend.

Pink carpet arrivals for the Victoria s Secret 2025 Fashion Show featuring Madison Beer | IMAGO / Cover-Images

Given that Herbert and Beer's birthdays are less than a week away from each other, perhaps they'll be celebrating together.