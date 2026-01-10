Justin Herbert’s gf Madison Beer’s stunning selfie turns heads for Chargers-Patriots
Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers travel to Massachusetts to take on the New England Patriots on Sunday in the Wild Card Round. His Grammy-nominated singer girlfriend Madison Beer already made headlines before kickoff with her latest head-turning fit.
The 27-year-old star quarterback has never won a playoff game and is 0-2 overall. As the No. 7 seed heading to face No. 2 New England, it won’t be an easy task to get that first victory.
He’s certainly winning off the field, though, with the 26-year-old Beer.
The pop singer and football star hard launched their relationship this season with a kiss at a game in Los Angeles, and then she hit the shimmy dance during a Chargers’ victory, and also had her mom stand out watching another.
Beer and Herbert have been out in public a lot after like for a Los Angeles Lakers game, and then the World Series watching the Los Angeles Dodgers. They even had matching sailor Halloween costumes on.
Beer recently talked about their relationship and said, "I feel supported and taken care of in a way that I can break down and I have someone to lean on," Beer admitted. "I think it’s important.”
Beer would do a latest photo dump on Instagram and this selfie in a stunning and unique fit certainly stood out.
Will Beer be there to support Herbert at Gillette Stadium on Sunday?
Win or lose on the field, he’s already winning at life.
