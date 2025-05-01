The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Timothée Chalamet rocks Kobe Bryant T-shirt Lakers courtside in Timberwolves win

The Kardashian-Jenner curse unfortunately struck again this time.

Alex Gonzalez

Mar 9, 2025; Indian Wells, CA, USA; American and French actor Timothee Hal Chalamet and Kylie Jenner attend the the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells 2025at the Indian Well Tennis Garden.
Mar 9, 2025; Indian Wells, CA, USA; American and French actor Timothee Hal Chalamet and Kylie Jenner attend the the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells 2025at the Indian Well Tennis Garden. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The stars were out in full force at the Los Angeles Lakers game on Wednesday, April 30, including Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner. The celebrity couple was looking lovey dovey, sitting courtside during the intense game, and the Oscar-nominated actor was in Lakers spirit.

RELATED: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia wows in sweater top, lots of jewelry looking like mom

During the game, Chalamet wore a black t-shirt, featuring a print image of the late Kobe Bryant — who had a remarkable 20-year career with the Lakers. Chalamet’s look is complete with a black-and-white long-sleeved button up shirt, a pair of black jeans, and Timberland shoes.

Imago
April 30, 2025, Los Angeles, California, USA: Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner attend Round One Game Five of the 2025 NBA, Basketball Herren, USA Playoffs between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves / Imago

Jenner kept it simple with a white tank top and black leather pants. 

While Chalamet was looking festive, the outfit unfortunately did not bring much luck to the Lakers. The team suffered a seven-point loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves, who won the game 103-96. That dark Kardashian-Jenner curse strikes again!

Speaking of Kobe, today marks what would’ve been his late daughter Gianna’s 19th birthday. On this special day, Kobe’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, took to Instagram to pay tribute to Gianna

Additionally, Vanessa partnered with Nike to launch the the Kobe 9 Protro ‘Mambacita’ shoes, inspired by Gianna and her impact on women’s sports.

RELATED: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia gets into Easter spirit with casual, fun fit

Proceeds from the show’s sales benefit the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, a 501(c)(3), committed to furthering Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s legacies.

Bryant family
Dec 18, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kobe Bryant (center) poses with his family Gianna Bryant, Vanessa Bryant, Bianka Bryant, and Natalia Bryant during a halftime ceremony retiring Kobe Bryant's two uniform numbers at Staples Center. / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

First Lady!: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal stuns in first public outing since baby

Ex-wife too!: Shedeur, Shilo celebrate making NFL with mom Pilar, Deion in epic pic

Brotherly love: Shedeur, Shilo have funny ‘wager’ playing tennis during NFL draft

Holy moly: Texas star Quinn Ewers’ insane NFL draft hunting room looks bonkers

Dethroned: Paige, Clark crushed by surprising No. 1 WNBA social media star

Published
Alex Gonzalez
ALEX GONZALEZ

Home/Fashion