Timothée Chalamet rocks Kobe Bryant T-shirt Lakers courtside in Timberwolves win
The stars were out in full force at the Los Angeles Lakers game on Wednesday, April 30, including Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner. The celebrity couple was looking lovey dovey, sitting courtside during the intense game, and the Oscar-nominated actor was in Lakers spirit.
RELATED: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia wows in sweater top, lots of jewelry looking like mom
During the game, Chalamet wore a black t-shirt, featuring a print image of the late Kobe Bryant — who had a remarkable 20-year career with the Lakers. Chalamet’s look is complete with a black-and-white long-sleeved button up shirt, a pair of black jeans, and Timberland shoes.
Jenner kept it simple with a white tank top and black leather pants.
While Chalamet was looking festive, the outfit unfortunately did not bring much luck to the Lakers. The team suffered a seven-point loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves, who won the game 103-96. That dark Kardashian-Jenner curse strikes again!
Speaking of Kobe, today marks what would’ve been his late daughter Gianna’s 19th birthday. On this special day, Kobe’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, took to Instagram to pay tribute to Gianna.
Additionally, Vanessa partnered with Nike to launch the the Kobe 9 Protro ‘Mambacita’ shoes, inspired by Gianna and her impact on women’s sports.
RELATED: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia gets into Easter spirit with casual, fun fit
Proceeds from the show’s sales benefit the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, a 501(c)(3), committed to furthering Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s legacies.
