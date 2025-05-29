The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jordyn Woods shows off Knicks fit workout as Karl-Anthony Towns Knicks' status mirky

The social media influencer flexed her 'pregame pump' Knicks look while her boyfriend's status for the Knicks must-win Game 5 vs. the Pacers is questionable.

In this story:

Karl-Anthony Towns is hopefully getting his own "pregame prep" in order in a must-win Game 5 for the Knicks.

Out of nowhere, the 7-foot center showed up as questionable for the New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers matchup at Madison Square Garden, where NYC is in survival mode and Indy is looking to join the Oklahoma City Thunder in a small-market NBA Finals showdown.

His girlfriend, former reality star and fashion influencer Jordyn Woods, showed off her own "pregame pump" on her Instagram Stories in a casual workout Knicks shirt as she was throwing down some serious weights.

Woods will no -doubt dazzle once the 27-year-old part-time model shows up to MSG, where she has been rocking fantastic fits throughout the NBA playoffs supporting KAT.

KAT for his part has had an up and down run, much like the Knicks. But for Towns, high-standards Knicks fans can get frustrated with his inconsistent play given the 29-year-old former Kentucky standout has a lucrative four-year, $220 million contract.

Making it to the Eastern Conference Finals would normally be a satisfying run, but given the stakes now that the Knicks are so close, losing in five to the Pacers would be a disappointment.

Luckily for Woods, the fashion maven has already won with her style game.

