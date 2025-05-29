Jordyn Woods shows off Knicks fit workout as Karl-Anthony Towns Knicks' status mirky
Karl-Anthony Towns is hopefully getting his own "pregame prep" in order in a must-win Game 5 for the Knicks.
Out of nowhere, the 7-foot center showed up as questionable for the New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers matchup at Madison Square Garden, where NYC is in survival mode and Indy is looking to join the Oklahoma City Thunder in a small-market NBA Finals showdown.
RELATED: Suni Lee, Jordyn Woods Knicks courtside selfie ages badly after Pacers shocking win
His girlfriend, former reality star and fashion influencer Jordyn Woods, showed off her own "pregame pump" on her Instagram Stories in a casual workout Knicks shirt as she was throwing down some serious weights.
RELATED: Jordyn Woods' Knicks fit crushes Kylie Jenner's look in celebration victory hug
Woods will no -doubt dazzle once the 27-year-old part-time model shows up to MSG, where she has been rocking fantastic fits throughout the NBA playoffs supporting KAT.
KAT for his part has had an up and down run, much like the Knicks. But for Towns, high-standards Knicks fans can get frustrated with his inconsistent play given the 29-year-old former Kentucky standout has a lucrative four-year, $220 million contract.
Making it to the Eastern Conference Finals would normally be a satisfying run, but given the stakes now that the Knicks are so close, losing in five to the Pacers would be a disappointment.
Luckily for Woods, the fashion maven has already won with her style game.
