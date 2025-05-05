The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Saquon Barkley awkwardly parties with Timothée Chalamet at F1 Miami weekend

The Philadelphia Eagles star running back has certainly been enjoying his Super Bowl-winning offseason.

Matthew Graham

In this story:

Add hanging with A-list actors to Saquon Barkley's bucket list after spending a lot of quality time with another President of the United States.

Already known to get together often with President Barack Obama, the Philadelphia Eagles star running back recently spent the entire day with President Donald Trump before most of his other teammates and coaches, minus notable names like Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts, made their official White House visit.

Saquon Barkley
At the celebrity-packed F1 Miami Grand Prix weekend, the former New York Giants franchise player, where the 28 year old probably met tons of A-listers, ran into probably the current title-holder for world's most famous actor, Timothée Chalamet, at the uber trendy Carbone Miami.

Let's just say the portion caught on video was a bit awkward. Not regular people standards awkward, given it looks like any video caught on a fun karaoke night. But come on, by A-lister cool kids standards, it's hilarious. Judge for yourself.

Chalamet, 29, and Barkley are both living their best lives. Barkley just won a Super Bowl. Chalamet is coming off an Oscar nomination and besides dating Kylie Jenner, the sports-obsessed actor is the most sought-after name in Hollywood. Only his team loyalties can be questioned, like rooting for the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers simultaneously.

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet
April 30, 2025: Kylie Jenner with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet courtside at the Los Angeles Lakers Game 5 loss vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Barkley will be savoring these final months of freedom, since the grind of an NFL season will be back before he knows it with Eagles training camp starting in mid-July.

Until then, the now Super Bowl-winning Saquon can awkwardly dance the night away!

Anna Congdon, Saquon Barkley
Saquon Barkley with wife Anna Congdon / Anna Congdon/Instagram
