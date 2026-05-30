Chet Holmgren's Girlfriend Emelia Scarlett Flexes Custom Thunder Bracelet for Game 7

The Oklahoma City Thunder will be fighting for their playoff lives on May 30. Then again, the same can be said for the San Antonio Spurs, as these two teams are meeting for a winner-take-all showdown for Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals on Saturday.

Despite the pressure of this game, the Thunder have got to be feeling pretty good. They're playing on their own home court, and the home team has won the past three games in this series. But being on the road won't stop Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama from potentially putting on another spectacular performance when the lights are brightest.

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

The Thunder player who will primarily be in charge of slowing Wemby down is Chet Holmgren. These two have built up a rivalry over the years, given that they're two young centers that have somewhat similar skill sets, and always battle it out on the court.

The good news for Holmgren is that he doesn't have to face Wemby alone. He has plenty of teammates who will help him out with the assignment, plus the entire arena will be giving Oklahoma City all the support they could hope for.

San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) blocks Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

Chet Holmgren's Girlfriend Emelia Shows Off 'OKC' Bracelet Before Spurs-Thunder Game 7 Showdown

One person who'll be cheering loudly for Chet on Saturday is his girlfriend, Emelia Scarlett. These two hard launched their relationship with an Instagram story post of Emelia in Chet's arms at a dinner in New York earlier in the year.

While Scarlett lives in New York and therefore doesn't go to too many of Chet's home games, it appears that she couldn't miss this Western Conference Finals Game 7 contest.

This was shown by several posts that Scarlett made to her Instagram story on Saturday. One is a mirror selfie where she's wearing a red top with white pants, along with a white designer purse and light brown shoes.

The next post in her story is of her wrist, as it shows a blue and orange bracelet that has 'OKC' included on it. She's also wearing several other bracelets, all of which are in one of the Thunder's two colorways. The post is captioned, "Wrist candy 🍬".

Holmgren will have his hands full against Wembanyama. But he's an offensive threat in his own right. And if he can make Wemby work while he's on defense, trying to guard him will become even easier.