Chet Holmgren Reveals New Girlfriend Emelia With Dinner Embrace Photo

The Oklahoma City Thunder are sitting pretty before the start of the NBA playoffs.

The defending NBA champions finished the 2025-26 regular season with a 64-18 record, which was the best in the league. All they have to do now is wait around for the Western Conference play-in games to finish before finding out who they'll face in the first round. But whoever it is, it's hard to imagine that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and his supporting cast will have an issue advancing.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) and center Chet Holmgren (7) | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A key part of the Thunder's success (and a vital aspect of their ability to continue what appears to be a dynasty in the making) is 7'1" center, Chet Holmgren.

Oklahoma City selected Holmgren with the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. He has since blossomed into one of the league's most well-rounded centers, as shown by his averaging 17.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game this season. He also earned his first NBA All-Star appearance during the 2026 season.

Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Given that Holmgren is still just 23 years old (he turns 24 on May 1), it would appear that he still has time to develop into a certified superstar.

Chet Holmgren Goes Public With Girlfriend Emelia With Dinner Instagram Story Post

Since Oklahoma City is at the top of the basketball world, there's a heightened interest in the personal lives of its star players.

And Holmgren made a big reveal on April 13, as he posted a photo of what appears to be his new girlfriend to his Instagram story.

The photo shows Holmgren holding this woman by the waist (who is responding by holding his hand) with what appears to be a finished plate next to them, showing they were at a dinner.

While Holmgren didn't tag the woman in the photo, social media has uncovered that her name is Emelia. And her Instagram handle is @emeliascarlett.

It will be interesting to see whether Holmgren begins posting about this woman more often or if he prefers to keep his personal life private. The fact that he posted this in the first place suggests that he's fine with letting fans and followers into his life in this way.

Thunder fans will need to give Emelia a follow to see whether she starts posting about Thunder games, or if she starts showing Chet love with her own social media photos—especially once their playoff games begin.