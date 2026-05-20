Chet Holmgren's Girlfriend Emelia Scarlett Sports Black Top at Thunder Game

While there's still a lot of basketball that needs to be played, Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on May 20 might feel like a must-win for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

This is because the Thunder came up short in Game 1 against the San Antonio Spurs, who lost their home court advantage against the conference's No. 2 seed. It also showed that the team has no answer for superstar forward Victor Wembanyama, who finished the game with 41 points and 24 rebounds in the double overtime win.

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The main Thunder player whose job is it to contain Wemby is Chet Holmgren. And while these way may try to deny it at times, there's no doubt that a rivalry has been built between these two, as they always seem to go at each other when they're competing on the court.

Holmgren will be in the spotlight on Wednesday night, especially regarding his defense on Wemby. But he's also going to need to do a lot better than the 8 points he managed across 41 minutes in Game 1.

Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Chet has been making headlines on and off the court of late. This is because he hard-launched his girlfriend, Emelia, with a photo of the two embracing each other at a dinner in New York City last month.

While Emelia isn't that active on social media, she did make a post showing that she was in Los Angeles during the Thunder's series against the Lakers (which ended in a sweep for Oklahoma City).

Chet Holmgren's Girlfriend Emelia Makes Rare Appearance in Social Media Post at Thunder Game

Emelia didn't make any posts about being at the Thunder vs. Lakers games. However, someone she was with did, which that person (whose Instagram handle is @pineapplepaintedlime then posted to social media on May 12.

The post is captioned, "bad gyals watch basketball 🏀" and shows the two women posing at one of the Thunder and Lakers games in Los Angeles. Emelia is wearing a black fit with what appears to be gold pants.

Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

It would be interesting to know whether Holmgren's girlfriend has been or will be at any of the games in Oklahoma City. While we would imagine she has been there before, she hasn't ever actually posted about a Thunder home game, which means it can't be confirmed.

She seems to primarily live in New York City, which probably means she's hoping for a Thunder vs. Knicks NBA Finals.