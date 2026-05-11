Chet Holmgren's Girlfriend Emilia Makes Rare Appearance in LA Before Thunder Game

The Oklahoma City Thunder have got to be feeling confident about their chances of advancing to the Western Conference Finals on May 11. They're currently up 3-0 in their second-round series against the Los Angeles Lakers and are looking to complete the sweep in Los Angeles on Monday night.

Even if the Lakers had a completely healthy roster, they'd have their hands full with the defending champions. However, given that superstar guard Luka Doncic is still working his way back from a hamstring injury, the Lakers have been overwhelmed by the Thunder's firepower through three games.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) looks on from the bench | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

One reason why Oklahoma City has been so dominant in this series is that the Lakers have had no answer for Chet Holmgren. The 24-year-old, 7'1" forward is averaging just 11.5 points per game during this series, but can space the floor with his three-point shooting while grabbing rebounds and blocking shots on defense.

In the past, Holmgren has been pretty quiet when it comes to his personal life. But he made a major change in that regard last month, when he posted a photo holding a woman around the waist as a restaurant in New York City.

It came out soon after that the woman was named Emelia, and her Instagram handle is @emeliascarlett. And these photos served as proof that Holmgren had found himself a girlfriend.

Chet Holmgren's Girlfriend Emilia in LA for Possible Thunder Sweep in Game 4

While neither Holmgren nor his girlfriend has made any social media posts together in the wake of that hard launch last month, all indications are that the two are still going strong.

This was shown by a post that Emelia made to her Instagram story on May 10, which showed her driving through the palm tree-lined streets of Los Angeles (which was shown by the post's tag). Therefore, it's clear that she's in California to watch Holmgren hopefully take down the Lakers before the series returns to Oklahoma City.

Given that Emelia isn't very active on social media (her last actual Instagram post was from back in March), it's hard to tell exactly where she usually lives.

But it seems likely that her main case is New York City, given that's where the hard-launch photo of her and Holmgren was taken and that post of her posts are there.

Therefore, one would imagine that she wants the Thunder to face the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals. But they have to finish off Los Angeles first.